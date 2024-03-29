The Joker has finally arrived in Season 1 Episode 1 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and here’s exactly how you can unlock him in the game.

Season 1 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has just kicked off and undoubtedly the biggest draw to the first season of the Rocksteady game is the addition of The Joker as a playable character. Before you can start causing chaos as the clown prince of crime, however, you’ll need to unlock him in the game.

If you’re keen to control Batman’s arch nemesis, here’s exactly how to unlock The Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Rocksteady You can purchase The Joker from the in-game store.

How to unlock The Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

There are 2 ways to unlock The Joker in the game right now, a free method and one where you can skip the grind but this will cost you some extra cash. You can either:

Buy The Joker from the in-game shop for 1,000 Luthercoins .

. Reach Episode Rank 35 and complete the ‘Rescue the Joker’ mission.

If you want to unlock The Joker immediately without the hassle of grinding then the easiest option is to simply purchase him from the in-game store for 1,000 Luthercoins which will set you back $10.

For players who would rather save their money, however, you can get Joker for free by completing the ‘Rescue the Joker’ mission from the Fear Nexus where you’ll need to take down Brainiac in a tough boss battle.

Everyone in your squad will need to be Episode Rank 35 before you can start the mission, however, which will require some grinding. It’s estimated to take between 7 – 8 hours of completing missions to reach Rank 35 in the new season so this is definitely a time sink.

