Best Joker build in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Joker Build

Want to make the most out of The Joker and cause mayhem in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Here’s the best build for the character.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a looter-shooter set in Rocksteady’s Arkham Universe. In the game, four notorious members of Task Force X – Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang are Earth’s only hope to save the day and thwart Brainiac’s terraforming schemes.

However joining the Squad in Season 1 Episode 1 is the Clown Prince of Crime in Gotham and the orchestrator of chaos, aka The Joker. The clown’s insanity and lethal surprises bring an unpredictability to the game that can prove quite lethal for the enemy.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Joker's celebration
Cause mayhem in Metropolis with the Clown Prince in Season 1.

Since The Joker is not gifted with any superpowers, unlike the Justice League, he uses all the tricks he has up his sleeve to become a force to be reckoned with. For that, we have compiled the best build for The Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League right here.

Best build for The Joker

The Joker’s quick reflexes and ability to blast his way through hordes of enemies are a major advantage in the game. Players can move swiftly across Metropolis gliding with Joker’s umbrella and performing parkour and jester tricks to dodge enemy attacks.

However, with three unique playstyles, a wide range of weapons, and several talents, it’s hard to decide which one suits the character’s persona and abilities the best.

Playstyle and Talents

If you want to make the most out of The Joker’s abilities in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, opt for the Firestarter Playstyle. This will enable you to cause mayhem to large groups of enemies and cause blast damage using grenades from a distance. After all, the clown likes to burn things down and start chaos.

The Joker talents in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Best Joker’s talents for this build.

Here are the Talents you need to activate for each tier:

TierThe Inexhaustible Clown TalentsLast Laugh TalentsAll Aflutter Talents
1PranksterPlaying To The CrowdClassic Misdirection
2Seeing StarsSuicide StrikeDiscount Flier
3It’s Raining BulletsKnock, KnockIn-Flight Entertainment
4Crowd PleaserTwist The KnifeBreaker Breaker
5Ace Up The SleeveA Hard Thwack!The Setup
6Joke’s On You!Solid FramingIn The Round
7Target AudienceStage PressureStanding Room Only
8FortissississmoTreading The BoardsRing Of Fire
9Sotto VocePocket RocketSquad Ultimate
10Jack-In-A-BoxWho’s There?!Ultimate Opening Gag

Weapons and Mods

While Talents and Playstyles alter your gameplay experience, it’s The Joker’s lethal weapons you wield and the mods you use that make an impact.

Joker's weapon loadout in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Best weapons to use with The Joker.

Here are the best ones you can use with The Joker to defeat your enemies:

Item SlotWeapon NameRarity
Firearm 1Merlyn’s Blinding Shot Assault RifleNotorious
Firearm 2A Building Thunder Assault RifleInfamous
MeleeMad Hatter’s Three Leaf CloverNotorious
GrenadePolka-Dot Man’s Spotty ExplosionsNotorious
Shield ModThe Turtle’s ShellNotorious
Traversal ModDr. Psycho’s Psionic BarrierNotorious
Neck Bomb ModVisualizationInfamous
Lucky CharmPhobophobiaInfamous

If you use the weapons and mods recommended above, you’ll be able to unleash The Joker’s full potential and thwart Brainiac’s plans. However, to unlock all the Item Slots, you need to reach level 30 with the character.

As there are several other playstyles you can continue to experiment your build with, this one turned out to be the best one after 10 hours of our gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Episode 1.

Check out more Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League content before you head out to Metropolis to save the day:

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

