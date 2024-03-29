Best Joker build in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Best Joker build in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueRocksteady
Want to make the most out of The Joker and cause mayhem in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Here’s the best build for the character.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a looter-shooter set in Rocksteady’s Arkham Universe. In the game, four notorious members of Task Force X – Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang are Earth’s only hope to save the day and thwart Brainiac’s terraforming schemes.
However joining the Squad in Season 1 Episode 1 is the Clown Prince of Crime in Gotham and the orchestrator of chaos, aka The Joker. The clown’s insanity and lethal surprises bring an unpredictability to the game that can prove quite lethal for the enemy.
Since The Joker is not gifted with any superpowers, unlike the Justice League, he uses all the tricks he has up his sleeve to become a force to be reckoned with. For that, we have compiled the best build for The Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League right here.
Best build for The Joker
The Joker’s quick reflexes and ability to blast his way through hordes of enemies are a major advantage in the game. Players can move swiftly across Metropolis gliding with Joker’s umbrella and performing parkour and jester tricks to dodge enemy attacks.
However, with three unique playstyles, a wide range of weapons, and several talents, it’s hard to decide which one suits the character’s persona and abilities the best.
Playstyle and Talents
If you want to make the most out of The Joker’s abilities in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, opt for the Firestarter Playstyle. This will enable you to cause mayhem to large groups of enemies and cause blast damage using grenades from a distance. After all, the clown likes to burn things down and start chaos.
Here are the Talents you need to activate for each tier:
|Tier
|The Inexhaustible Clown Talents
|Last Laugh Talents
|All Aflutter Talents
|1
|Prankster
|Playing To The Crowd
|Classic Misdirection
|2
|Seeing Stars
|Suicide Strike
|Discount Flier
|3
|It’s Raining Bullets
|Knock, Knock
|In-Flight Entertainment
|4
|Crowd Pleaser
|Twist The Knife
|Breaker Breaker
|5
|Ace Up The Sleeve
|A Hard Thwack!
|The Setup
|6
|Joke’s On You!
|Solid Framing
|In The Round
|7
|Target Audience
|Stage Pressure
|Standing Room Only
|8
|Fortissississmo
|Treading The Boards
|Ring Of Fire
|9
|Sotto Voce
|Pocket Rocket
|Squad Ultimate
|10
|Jack-In-A-Box
|Who’s There?!
|Ultimate Opening Gag
Weapons and Mods
While Talents and Playstyles alter your gameplay experience, it’s The Joker’s lethal weapons you wield and the mods you use that make an impact.
Here are the best ones you can use with The Joker to defeat your enemies:
|Item Slot
|Weapon Name
|Rarity
|Firearm 1
|Merlyn’s Blinding Shot Assault Rifle
|Notorious
|Firearm 2
|A Building Thunder Assault Rifle
|Infamous
|Melee
|Mad Hatter’s Three Leaf Clover
|Notorious
|Grenade
|Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosions
|Notorious
|Shield Mod
|The Turtle’s Shell
|Notorious
|Traversal Mod
|Dr. Psycho’s Psionic Barrier
|Notorious
|Neck Bomb Mod
|Visualization
|Infamous
|Lucky Charm
|Phobophobia
|Infamous
If you use the weapons and mods recommended above, you’ll be able to unleash The Joker’s full potential and thwart Brainiac’s plans. However, to unlock all the Item Slots, you need to reach level 30 with the character.
As there are several other playstyles you can continue to experiment your build with, this one turned out to be the best one after 10 hours of our gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Episode 1.
Check out more Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League content before you head out to Metropolis to save the day:
