Best Joker build in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Want to make the most out of The Joker and cause mayhem in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Here’s the best build for the character.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a looter-shooter set in Rocksteady’s Arkham Universe. In the game, four notorious members of Task Force X – Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang are Earth’s only hope to save the day and thwart Brainiac’s terraforming schemes.

However joining the Squad in Season 1 Episode 1 is the Clown Prince of Crime in Gotham and the orchestrator of chaos, aka The Joker. The clown’s insanity and lethal surprises bring an unpredictability to the game that can prove quite lethal for the enemy.

Article continues after ad

Rocksteady Cause mayhem in Metropolis with the Clown Prince in Season 1.

Since The Joker is not gifted with any superpowers, unlike the Justice League, he uses all the tricks he has up his sleeve to become a force to be reckoned with. For that, we have compiled the best build for The Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League right here.

Article continues after ad

Best build for The Joker

The Joker’s quick reflexes and ability to blast his way through hordes of enemies are a major advantage in the game. Players can move swiftly across Metropolis gliding with Joker’s umbrella and performing parkour and jester tricks to dodge enemy attacks.

However, with three unique playstyles, a wide range of weapons, and several talents, it’s hard to decide which one suits the character’s persona and abilities the best.

Article continues after ad

Playstyle and Talents

If you want to make the most out of The Joker’s abilities in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, opt for the Firestarter Playstyle. This will enable you to cause mayhem to large groups of enemies and cause blast damage using grenades from a distance. After all, the clown likes to burn things down and start chaos.

Rocksteady Best Joker’s talents for this build.

Here are the Talents you need to activate for each tier:

Tier The Inexhaustible Clown Talents Last Laugh Talents All Aflutter Talents 1 Prankster Playing To The Crowd Classic Misdirection 2 Seeing Stars Suicide Strike Discount Flier 3 It’s Raining Bullets Knock, Knock In-Flight Entertainment 4 Crowd Pleaser Twist The Knife Breaker Breaker 5 Ace Up The Sleeve A Hard Thwack! The Setup 6 Joke’s On You! Solid Framing In The Round 7 Target Audience Stage Pressure Standing Room Only 8 Fortissississmo Treading The Boards Ring Of Fire 9 Sotto Voce Pocket Rocket Squad Ultimate 10 Jack-In-A-Box Who’s There?! Ultimate Opening Gag

Weapons and Mods

While Talents and Playstyles alter your gameplay experience, it’s The Joker’s lethal weapons you wield and the mods you use that make an impact.

Article continues after ad

Rocksteady Best weapons to use with The Joker.

Here are the best ones you can use with The Joker to defeat your enemies:

Article continues after ad

Item Slot Weapon Name Rarity Firearm 1 Merlyn’s Blinding Shot Assault Rifle Notorious Firearm 2 A Building Thunder Assault Rifle Infamous Melee Mad Hatter’s Three Leaf Clover Notorious Grenade Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosions Notorious Shield Mod The Turtle’s Shell Notorious Traversal Mod Dr. Psycho’s Psionic Barrier Notorious Neck Bomb Mod Visualization Infamous Lucky Charm Phobophobia Infamous

If you use the weapons and mods recommended above, you’ll be able to unleash The Joker’s full potential and thwart Brainiac’s plans. However, to unlock all the Item Slots, you need to reach level 30 with the character.

As there are several other playstyles you can continue to experiment your build with, this one turned out to be the best one after 10 hours of our gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Episode 1.

Check out more Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League content before you head out to Metropolis to save the day:

How long is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? | How to get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitch drops | Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League file size | Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Steam Deck? | Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming to Nintendo Switch? | What is the max level | Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have crossplay and cross-progression? | Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League voice actors | Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League open-world?

Article continues after ad