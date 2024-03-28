Suicide Squad KTJL S1E1 patch notes: Joker, new weapons & more

The much-awaited Season 1 Episode 1 is here for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and brings The Joker and more additions to the game. Here are the patch notes.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally gets its first major content update as Season 1 Episode 1 has arrived, bringing the Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker, to join Task Force X. As the squad battles Brainiac, Joker steps in from an Elseworld to defeat the alien forces and cause mayhem in Metropolis.

The first episode of Season 1 also brings new weapons, enemies, Elseworlds, Battle Pass, and much more for players to dig in to. While Rocksteady has released a roadmap with another episode in the current season, this patch brings the first of many updates to the live-service DC game.

Without further ado, here are the patch notes for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Episode 1.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League downtime details

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Season 1 Episode 1 was released on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 9 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 5 PM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are now live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Season 1 Episode 1 patch notes

The Joker is here

After his world’s Suicide Squad died while fighting Brainiac in an unfortunate and violently explosive fashion, The Joker is back for some interdimensional revenge. Young, energetic, and eager to make a name for himself, this new take on the iconic Super-Villain is just the injection of panache and insanity that this Suicide Squad needs.

The Joker comes with an entirely new Traversal kit, using his explosive umbrella to fly around the city in style (and hopefully in one piece.) The Joker takes to the skies, launching himself head over heels towards any enemies unfortunate enough to stand in his way. Then when in the air, the Joker can unfurl his umbrella to float gently to the ground (while raining explosives below), or ride on to swoop forwards at great speed (probably also while raining explosives).

The Clown Prince of Crime also comes with an entirely new Talent Tree, with three different playstyles of Jester, Firestarter and Ringmaster. Jester will see The Joker doing some crowd work, getting up close and personal and introducing Brainiac’s forces to his flail with devastating Melee buffs.

Firestarter introduces the theme of Affliction specializations to the new characters, with The Joker having a special affinity for fire. With Talents to strike the match and plenty to fan the flames, he’ll be getting on with the rest of the squad like a house on fire.

And finally, Ringmaster is The Joker’s way of making a dramatic entrance with his frantic Traversal! With ways to extend his air-time and increase his damage while airborne, this is the playstyle for a high-flying, fast-paced mobile Joker.

New Elseworlds

The launch of a new Season means a new Elseworld to explore during Incursion and Mayhem missions. Season 1 sees a version of Metropolis infected with the twisted and warped mind of The Joker, creating a darkly comic reflection of the City of Tomorrow.

New weapons

Episode One will include a Scarecrow Gear Set, with three twisted Tiers based around poisoning the very minds of your enemies. A nightmare-inducing set that can stack ‘Fear’ and ‘Horror’ on your enemies for terrifying effects.

Notorious items for this Episode come from several iconic Super-Villains, including Mad Hatter, Polka-Dot Man, and Reverse Flash. Packed with wild and game-changing effects, these new Notorious items offer exciting build opportunities.

This Season will also see the launch of a new Weapon Manufacturer: Intergang! Featuring close-range, high-damage weapons that shoot multiple projectiles with every shot, this manufacturer’s weapons make for devastating close-quarters builds.

You’ll start seeing weapons of different rarities drop from this Manufacturer, including some existing Legendary weapons.

Deadlier missions and enemies

This Episode will include plenty of new missions for you to complete while you fight and power up. There will be a new Mayhem mission and Assault missions, as well as a new type of Incursion mission – “Combat Incursions”. These combat-focused Incursions allow the squad to do what they do best: bash some Coluan heads together however they see fit.

In Episode 1 Brainiac will be unleashing a host of new Mutators, ramping up the challenge and forcing the squad to adapt to a new battlefield. Enemies will gain Green Lantern Shields, or even return from the dead if not handled correctly, but thankfully Brainiac’s experimenting has led to some unintended side effects that may be able to help the squad.

Season 1 Battle Pass

Season 1 will bring with it a host of new Outfits, Banners, Win Poses and more! The Battle Pass for Season 1 will have both a Premium Track and Free Track, both featuring awesome Outifts for the squad, like the Waynetech family of Outfits. This ultra high-tech set shows how the squad would look if they were suited up by Lucius Fox and features several futuristic Swatches too.

Deadshot’s Waynetech outfit will be earnable on the Free Track of the Battle Pass, alongside many of its Swatches. The Battle Pass can be bought for 1,000 Luthorcoin which amounts to roughly $10 in market value. Once you complete all 76 levels in the pass, you get rewarded 1,000 Luthorcoin back to your account.

Significant changes in gameplay

The latest patch has made some drastic changes in gameplay as listed below:

We have lowered the requirements for completing the End Game introduction. These are now as follows: Complete Elseworld Missions NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 5 (Previously 10) Complete Killing Time NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 10 (Previously 20) Complete Killing Time Hardcore NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 15 (Previously 30) Complete Mayhem Mission at Mastery Level 10

Patrol missions during the End Game now also grant a 50% XP boost for 45 minutes upon completion. This boost does not stack, however; the duration will refresh if you complete additional Patrols while the boost is active.

The Affliction Immunity Mutator no longer requires enemies to be hit with a Critical Hit to remove the effect. It is now removed when enemies take any damage.

The BOOM! Mutator no longer triggers on Shield Harvest or Suicide Strike kills.

We have added several new HUD customization options that you can toggle on/off. These are: Health/Shield Bars XP Bar Traversal Resource Bar Special Abilities Support Action Input Prompts Mission Objective

Care Packages and Clan Care Packages have had their rewards updated to reflect the time and effort needed to increase their tiers. These are now as follows: Civilian Care Package rewards: Common 100 Battle Pass XP 500 Promethium 10k Credits 32 Precious Alloys 20 Coluan Crystal Uncommon 2 Pieces of Gear 200 Battle Pass XP 1000 Promethium 20k Credits 56 Precious Alloys 35 Coluan Crystal 14 B-Technology 7 Inertron Rare 2 Pieces of Gear 300 Battle Pass XP 1500 Promethium 30k Credits 80 Precious Alloys 50 Coluan Crystal 20 B-Technology 10 Inertron Epic 2 Pieces of Gear 400 Battle Pass XP 2000 Promethium 40k Credits 96 Precious Alloys 60 Coluan Crystal 24 B-Technology 12 Inertron Legendary 2 Pieces of Gear 500 Battle Pass XP 3000 Promethium 60k Credits 120 Precious Alloys 75 Coluan Crystal 30 B-Technology 15 Inertron Clan Care Package rewards: Common 500 Battle Pass XP 3000 Promethium 50k Credits 100 Precious Alloys 80 Coluan Crystal 50 B-Technology 10 Inertron Uncommon 3 Pieces of Gear 750 Battle Pass XP 5000 Promethium 60k Credits 150 Precious Alloys 120 Coluan Crystal 75 B-Technology 15 Inertron Rare 3 Pieces of Gear 1000 Battle Pass XP 8000 Promethium 75k Credits 200 Precious Alloys 160 Coluan Crystal 100 B-Technology 20 Inertron Epic 3 Pieces of Gear 1500 Battle Pass XP 10000 Promethium 85k Credits 250 Precious Alloys 200 Coluan Crystal 125 B-Technology 25 Inertron Legendary 3 Pieces of Gear 2000 Battle Pass XP 13000 Promethium 100k Credits 300 Precious Alloys 240 Coluan Crystal 150 B-Technology 30 Inertron

Enemy Snipers have had received some changes to slow them down a little to give player more opportunity to deal with them. They can now also be damaged while teleporting. Snipers now take 30% damage while teleporting, up from 0%. Sniper teleport cooldown has been increased to 7 seconds, up from 3 seconds. Sniper teleport proximity distance decreased to 5 meters, down from 8 meters. Snipers will no longer teleport if they on the same rooftop as the player while still being outside of teleport proximity distance.

Changed Assault Missions to only offer Legendary or Notorious items as rewards upon completion, and no longer Epic or below.

UI improvements have been made to stacking debuffs on enemies. These should now be more readable.

Riddler Trophies in Scan range are now highlighted.

Brainiac in Finite Crisis now takes substantially increased damage from Counters.

Several Prelude improvements to help new players get to grips with the game’s mechanics. Players will now be periodically reminded how to perform the respective actions to progress the current section they are playing through. If players continually fail a segment of the prelude they will be offered he option to skip it.

Dynamic Tutorials are no longer disabled by default after completing the prelude (NOTE: These can still be disabled in the Interface menu)

Updated the Legendary Augment and displayed damage of the Slot Machine grenade in the Loadout screen to accurately reflect the grenade’s stats. This is a wording change only.

Reduced the maximum number of stacks on Bizzaro’s Undeath Ray from 15 to 10.

Reduced the level requirement for unlocking the Lucky Charm slot from 25 to 20.

Promethium dropped by Craftinauts has been reduced.

Lowered the target scores for rounds 2 & 3 of Penguin’s ‘Tick… Tick… Boom!’ mission.

We have updated Support Squad missions granting Infamy Sets with an improved reward flow. Players will now receive the 1st Infamy gear piece along with a synergistic Legendary weapon when completing the first Support Squad mission. Followed by the 2nd Infamy gear piece and an additional synergistic Legendary weapon when completing the second or third depending on the Support Squad member. Finally, the last branch mission gives both pieces, their crafting recipes, and one additional synergistic Legendary item.

Changed the text of the objectives in the Counter Shot and Shield Harvest tutorials to more accurately describe the current objective.

Updated the icons for Jinx’s Unlucky Coin to be clearer which Affliction buff is active.

Changed the difficulty to be set to ‘Best Pay Attention’ instead of ‘Walk in the Park’ by default when starting Mayhem and Incursion missions.

Changed the Promethium cost of the Mayhem mission in Chapter 6 to zero when replaying the Chapter. This change is to allow players to replay the story all the way through without having to go to Chapter 7 to earn Promethium.

General bug fixes

In this patch the devs have made several improvements and fixes to how our game handles player data, alongside other backend improvements we’ve put live over the past couple of weeks.

These should address many of the issues relating to logging into the game, loading into multiplayer sessions and generally improve loading times. Devs have also addressed several issues that were preventing players unlocking and progressing their Mastery Levels.

Fixed additional loading issues that would sometimes cause the player to be sent back to the seizure warning splash screen after selecting ‘Straight into the Action’ or ‘Select Squad’

Fixed a bug that had previously locked some players out of progressing through Mastery Levels.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to be locked out of Mastery Levels if the game was closed during the 3rd Incursion mission.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes blocked Mastery Level progress after completing the 3 Incursions for the first time.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Incursion tutorial flow to break when initiating a Terraformer mission, preventing the unlocking of Mastery Levels.

Fixed a bug that prevented improved Incursion mission run times from counting towards Leaderboard progress. Leaderboard standings should now be sorted by Mastery Level, followed by completion speed.

Fixed a bug that sometimes stopped gear modifications made in a multiplayer session from saving after leaving the session.

Fixed Affliction Immunity sometimes not showing in the list of Mutators when it is active.

Fixed a bug that in rare circumstances caused AI Squad members to not be present

Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed players’ statuses in the Incursion Mission Launcher, preventing players from starting the mission.

Fixed a bug that caused the ‘Error Retrieving EULA’ message to display instead of a network error message when launching the game without a network connection.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from correctly unlocking grenades during the ‘Don’t Blow It’ mission.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to get stuck on ‘Skip Pending’ after skipping a cinematic.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from starting the ‘Kill Brainiac’ mission after completing an Assault mission during Chapter 6.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause players to get stuck on a loading screen when swapping between loadouts in the main menu after leaving a session.

Improved optimisation of foliage/grass, so as to improve performance and FPS when foliage/grass is on screen.

Fixed a bug that caused loot from a Lootinaut to spawn a great distance away when it is killed by Harley Quinn’s Traversal Attack.

Fixed a bug that stopped players from being able to unlock Grenades if they left a Multiplayer session during the ‘Don’t Blow It’ mission and then rejoined.

Fixed Augments showing as ‘Invalid Augment’ when viewing a player’s profile from the Leaderboard.

Fixed various disconnections that could sometimes occur when joining an online session at certain points in the story progress.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from joining a squad from the Social Tab, presenting them with an error message.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to communicate via Voice Chat after one of them force closes or crashes the game.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to still receive ‘Friend Invites’ and ‘Clan Invites’ after setting either of these to ‘Off’.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to send invites to friends while in an Incursion which resulted in the invited player getting stuck in an infinite loading state.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that caused there to be no assigned Squad Leader if the session host joined last.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused matchmaking settings to be unavailable if the player joined a single player session and then immediately returned to the main menu.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Voice Chat to stop working if a player left and then rejoined the session.

Fixed a bug whereby players were unable to create Multiplayer sessions correctly after completing ‘Five Finger Discount’.

Fixed a bug that caused Bots to switch to duplicate characters upon loading into a multiplayer session.

Fixed a bug that caused players to have different weather to the host when rejoining a multiplayer Elseworld mission.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that sometimes resulted in players with lower scores receiving the MVP XP bonus.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from rejoining an Incursion after the host had triggered the exit portal.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from rejoining a Mayhem mission if they attempted to join during the completion sequence for either of the 2 missions before fighting Brainiac.

Fixed a Leaderboard bug that resulted in Ranks being displayed incorrectly if 2 players attained the same score.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to matchmake while in a Mayhem or Incursion mission.

Fixed a bug whereby the Achievement ‘The Oldest One in the Book!’ would not unlock properly for some players after collecting all Riddler Trophies.

Fixed a bug that caused the Achievement ‘The Real Deal’ to not unlock despite players meeting the requirements.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Achievement ‘Blaze of Glory’ from correctly unlocking, despite players meeting the requirements.

Fixed the ‘Managing People’ Achievement sometimes not unlocking after completing Rick Flag’s final Support Squad mission.

Fixed the wording on the Epic Augment ‘30% chance to gain Infinite Ammo for 3 seconds on Critical Reloads’ to correctly reflect that it lasts for 3 seconds.

Fixed a bug that prevented Deadshot’s ‘Offset’ Talent from correctly removing Jetpack heat build-up when in a multiplayer session.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Shotguns to be stuck in their reloading animation during the buff from the Epic Augment that provides infinite ammo on a successful Critical Reload.

Fixed a bug whereby the Lucky Charm gear Slot would not correctly unlock after acquiring the required number of Talent Points.

Fixed a bug that caused Harley Quinn’s Traversal Attack Resource to be depleted when the Traversal Attack is cancelled during the start-up animation.

Fixed a bug whereby if a player controlling Deadshot aimed their weapon immediately after landing a Melee Strike it would deal no damage. This could also cause Aim Assist to not apply either.

Fixed a bug that caused the Bleed from Captain Boomerang’s ‘Bleeding Edge’ talent to deal too much damage when using a Sniper Rifle or Shotgun.

Fixed a bug that prevented the 30% bonus damage from Harley Quinn’s ‘Arkham Special’ Talent applying to Shield Harvests.

Fixed a minor discrepancy in how King Shark’s ‘Nervous System’ Talent applied bonus Melee damage and Combo generation.

Fixed a bug that allowed Captain Boomerang’s Traversal Attack to deal Critical damage when the player has increased Critical Hit Chance on their Firearms.

Fixed a bug whereby when a player reached Level 25 with a character and unlocked the Lucky Charm slot, if they switched to a lower level character, that character would still benefit from the Lucky Charm despite the slot being locked.

Fixed a bug that allowed Captain Boomerang’s Traversal Attack to deal Critical Hits against Corrupted Tanks.

Fixed a bug that was causing several Melee weapons to not trigger King Shark’s ‘Splash Zone’ talent.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Legendary Augment of the Super Spreader to trigger when killing an enemy by just having the weapon in your hand, and not getting the killing blow with it.

Fixed a bug that allowed Deadshot to Melee enemies that were out of range, resulting in no damage being done.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes result in Captain Boomerang being invisible if he died during his Enhanced Traversal attack.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to get stuck on a white screen if opening the menu while the toxin is venting during the ‘Grab The Bat’ mission.

Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in players in a multiplayer session loading into a black screen after selecting the ‘Kill the Flash’ mission from the Chapter Select menu.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes result in a black screen after the Shrink Tech introduction for the ‘Operation Goon Rescue’ mission.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to be stuck in the crafting menu due to being unable to select an Epic Augment for their Lucky Charm after Eliting the item with Toyman.

Fixed a bug that caused the Map to be obscured and unusable if the player left the game while on the Nano-Enhancement unlock screen.

Fixed a bug that caused players to get temporarily stuck on the Mission Complete screen after entering the exit portal until the rest of the party enters the portal in a Multiplayer Killing Time session.

Fixed a bug that caused players to fall out of world during a Multiplayer Incursion mission when a player entered the exit portal and the rest of the party aborted the mission.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause the loss of input after being knocked down following reviving another Squad member during the 3rd Gizmo Support Squad mission.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes allow players to load Missions in their Story progress that they had not yet started, if they closed the game at specific points of progress.

Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in a black screen after viewing and instantly exiting a preview of a Hero Shot in the store.

Fixed a bug that in rare cases could cause the camera to become detached from the player and show an out-of-world view after exiting the game menu.

Fixed a bug that resulted in some players clipping into Brainiac’s first boss arena.

Fixed a bug in which Captain Boomerang’s Enhanced Traversal VFX would be visible in cinematics and the player would lose control of the character if the Enhanced Traversal was in use when the cinematic was triggered.

Fixed a rare case in multiplayer where players would load into the Hall of Justice at the beginning of Chapter 7 and be out-of-world.

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to get stuck if they jumped into a very specific part of the water next to the Galaxy Communications building while in a multiplayer session.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a loss of control of Deadshot if using his Traversal Attack on an enemy at the same time that enemy was defeated.

Fixed a bug that unlocked Grenades earlier in the story than designed.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from exiting a Gizmo Smart Bomb Vehicle when it was low health.

Fixed a bug that caused players to teleport high into the sky when getting into a Gizmo Smart Bomb vehicle as it’s about to explode.

Fixed a bug that caused Carrier Drones and Rooftop Emplacements to generate Combo when attacked, despite not being classed as enemies.

Fixed a bug whereby enemies being Juggled that are hit by Harley Quinn’s Traversal Attack would remain stuck in mid-air and stay alive, rather than dying.

Fixed a bug when playing Deadshot that caused the character to die when previewing certain Emotes.

Fixed a bug that could result in players being indefinitely knocked back between 2 Elseworld crystal formations in the location of a destroyed Terraformer.

Fixed a bug that caused a particular rooftop emplacement to have no weak point during Chapter 3, preventing it from being destroyed.

Fixed a bug that caused the Hall of Justice to load incorrectly when a player is transported there after Waller detonates their neck bomb. (She warned you, alright?)

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze for a moment after defeating the first Hit Squad in Killing Time.

Fixed a bug that caused players to not receive the correct amount of resources when breaking down a crafted item.

Fixed a bug that caused players to spawn inside the bell tower when leaving and rejoning a Multiplayer session nearby the bell tower.

Fixed a bug that caused Captain Boomerang to turn invisible if his Traversal Attack was interrupted by a Destroyer’s AOE Slam.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to complete the ‘Toxicology: Spreading The News’ Contract by throwing a cluster Grenade at only one enemy. The correct number of enemies now need to be Afflicted for the Contract to complete.

Fixed a bug whereby Shielded enemies would not be knocked back by Gizmo Smart Bomb vehicles, meaning they could get trapped inside the vehicle.

Fixed a bug that caused Brutes to be sent flying too far when hit by Gizmo Smart Bomb vehicles.

Fixed a bug in which Rage Zones from the Bane’s Rage Infamy Set were being triggered by AI Squad mates, causing them to be visible, but couldn’t be picked up by the player.

Fixed a bug in which the player could be placed outside of the playable area after falling in the water in the upper east side of Metropolis.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to infinitely reset the Neck Bomb timer by switching characters.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Grenades to auto-aim on to dead enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused the Incursion HUD to be visible if a player left during an Incursion and then rejoined the session after the Incursion had been completed.

Fixed a bug that was causing players to receive XP for enemies that despawned when failing a Distraction Beacon mission.

Fixed Bane’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infamy gear dropping from Incursions 4 Mastery Levels lower than intended.

Fixed a bug that was causing the cost of using T.O.T.E.S. to not increase with each subsequent use.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to change menu tabs during the Introduction to End Game, resulting in players missing vital information on how to progress.

Fixed a Riddler Trophy being inaccessible in Chapter 5 due to being covered by a phased in chunk of an Elseworld. (The Trophy has been relocated)

Fixed a bug that was sometimes resulting in too many enemies being spawned after leaving the Hall of Justice in Chapter 6 or later.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Skull icon indicating that you are the target of a Brute to show when the Brute was outside of the mission area.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the truck to get stuck towards the end of the ‘Mandatory Global Warming’ mission.

Fixed various Riddler riddle solutions sometimes not being scannable.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause the truck to try and take an unintended route after reaching its destination in the ‘Batman’s Last Ride’ mission.

Fixed a bug that caused the mission barrier to not be removed after the player dies during the combat section of the ‘Saving Amanda Waller’ mission.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented King Shark from being knocked out during the ‘Knight At The Museum’ mission, blocking progress.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from starting the ‘Toyman’s Rescue Squad Returns’ mission when playing in a multiplayer session.

Fixed a bug that caused the truck to start behaving erratically while stationary during the ‘Batman’s Last Ride’ mission, resulting in the player being forced out of bounds.

Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck on a black screen when joining a session during ‘Batman’s Last Ride’ mission

Fixed a bug that caused players to fall out of world after leaving the Batman Experience at the end of the ‘Knight At The Museum’ mission.

Fixed a bug that caused a black screen to appear when loading into the ‘Kill Superman’ mission with matchmaking set to ‘Open to Friends’.

Fixed a bug where the Truck gets stuck after reaching the Terraformer, preventing players from progressing the mission.

Fixed a bug that caused a black screen to display when players load into the ‘Knight At The Museum’ mission.

Fixed a bug that caused a black screen to appear when players load into the ‘Kill Superman’ mission.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to trigger the wall explosion during ‘Demolition Squad’ if the player invites another player to their session after planting the C4.

Fixed a loading issue that caused players to get stuck in walls or buildings when playing Killing Time after completing the Mayhem Mission for Finite Crisis.

Fixed a bug that caused Metropolis to not load properly after players fail to join a live session.

Fixed a bug that caused players to encounter an indefinite black screen after failing the ‘Branching Story’ mission if another player joins the session at the same time.

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to not spawn during any Ivy mission.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Hero Shot animation from playing after completing a mission, leaving players unable to progress.

Fixed a bug that prevented the fight between Green Lantern and Flash from starting during ‘Rooftop Ruckus’ mission, leaving players unable to progress.

Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed players in a multiplayer session to pause their game immediately after completing a mission which resulted in blocking progress.

Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after completing the ‘Exterminators’ mission in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that blocked progression in the ‘Just a Phase’ mission if a player disconnected from the game after the truck reaches its destination.

Fixed a bug that in rare cases caused King Shark to be missing after The Flash attacks the Squad during the ‘Shareholder Meeting’ mission, which blocked progress.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the enemy needed to trigger Hack’s ‘Contract Killers’ mission from spawning, after loading the ‘Best Buds’ mission from the Chapter Select menu.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause the player to get stuck on the Rewards screen after completing the ‘Outpost Incursion’ mission if the player’s inventory was over capacity.

Fixed a bug during the ‘Sending a Signal’ Incursion mission whereby players wouldn’t receive enough Charges when killing large groups of enemies simultaneously.

Fixed a bug that caused players to fall out of world when transitioning from single player to Multiplayer just before starting the ‘Kill Green Lantern’ mission.

Fixed a bug that caused certain Combo-based Contracts to only track when players reach Combo x50.

Fixed a bug during the Rage phase of the Batman Boss fight whereby the environment behind Batman was not visible.

Fixed a bug that caused Corrupted Tanks to incorrectly drop loot during missions.

Fixed a bug that allowed non-mission related enemies to spawn in Gimzo’s Distraction Truck Branch missions.

Fixed a bug that caused a Chopper Construct to travel outside the boundaries of the Green Lantern Boss fight, making players unable to damage or counter it.

Fixed a bug that occurred during the ‘Superhero Rescue’ mission in which The Flash would sometimes turn invisible if he was killed at the same time as an enemy phasing out.

Fixed a bug that caused a zone to appear after dying in the second phase of the Superman Boss Fight in which players can only walk.

Fixed a bug that caused Captain Boomerang to turn invisible if a player used his Traversal Attack when the timer reaches zero during the ‘Make Some Noise’ mission.

Fixed a bug that caused the starting point for a Gizmo Branch mission to appear inside the ‘Lantern Killer’ mission area.

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to see the Neck Bomb warning throughout the Green Lantern vs Flash showdown if the player leaves the mission area during the sequence.

Fixed a bug that resulted in the Lex Lab not loading correctly after a player joins a multiplayer session of the ‘Just a Phase’ mission just as it is completed.

Fixed a bug that caused players to have to replay the ‘Banking on Violence’ mission if they transitioned from multiplayer to single player on mission completion.

Fixed a bug that could result in players being knocked out of The Flash boss fight arena by The Flash’s tornadoes.

Fixed a bug during Ivy’s Support Squad missions that could sometimes result in enemies spawning outside of the mission area.

Fixed a bug in Killing Time so that the Exit Portal is now always visible.

Fixed a bug that caused voice over audio to be muted when playing the game for the first time in a language other than English.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Voice Chat from working when 2 players join a server together.

PC – Fixed a bug that sometimes caused game invites to fail if the player accepted an invite in the Steam client without the game running.

PC – Fixed a bug that sometimes caused joining a game session via the Steam client to fail if the game is not currently running.

PC – Fixed a bug that was allowing the game to be launched without Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) running.

PC – Fixed a bug that caused frame rate drops when transitioning from gameplay to cutscenes while DLSS or DLAA was enabled on Ultrawide monitors.

PC – Fixed a bug that negatively impacted game performance when VSync was enabled.

PC – Fixed a bug that caused DualShock 4 and DualSense controller inputs to register in-game while having the Steam overlay open.

PC – Fixed a bug that was disabling mouse acceleration when disabling ‘Juggle Aim Snap’

PS5 – Fixed an incorrect identifier being shown for players playing on other platforms.

PS5 – Fixed a bug that allowed players to still invite people they have blocked.

XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from joining a multiplayer session if they accepted the invite from the Main Menu.

XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that prevented players from inviting friends from their friends list if they were still in a ‘Pending’ state.

XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that sometimes caused an indefinite black screen to appear when Xbox Guide is opened during the start-up splash screen.

XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug whereby high-frequency and trigger motion channels weren’t working as intended on an Xbox Series X controller.

Fixed various instances in which gear slots may become locked/unusable.

Various fixes for custom key/control bindings.

Various VFX fixes to minimise Photosensitive Epilepsy risks.

Various fixes/improvements to enemy and Squad AI behaviour.

Various fixes for character collision issues.

Various fixes for rare connectivity issues.

Various fixes for loss of input in menus and on the Map screen.

Various fixes for characters being in a ‘stuck’ state.

Various performance improvements.

Various crash fixes.

Various fixes for Voice Chat not working.

Various audio fixes.

Various localization fixes.

Various UI fixes and improvements.

