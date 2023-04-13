Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2024

Rocksteady Studios has announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed to early 2024, following fan backlash.

When Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was first revealed by developer Rocksteady Studios, fans were excited to jump back into Gotham City from an anti-heroes’ point of view.

Unfortunately, the more information that has come to light about the game, the more fans have expressed their worries, with fans blasting the game’s live service elements after its latest showing.

Now, Rocksteady has announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been officially delayed to early 2024 — nearly a year out from when it was supposed to launch.

Suicide Squad officially delayed to 2024

The news came straight from the game’s official Twitter account, which tweeted out a statement that revealed the game would be delayed to February 2, 2024.

The statement reads, “We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding.”

Rocksteady also promised that there was “much more to share in the months ahead” and that the team will look forward to the game’s release next year.

Though Rocksteady made no mention of this in its tweet, the delay comes right after massive fan backlash to Suicide Squad’s showing during the February 23 State of Play. At the time of writing, the Co-Op gameplay trailer on PlayStation’s YouTube channel sports a staggering 53,000 dislikes against 10,000 likes.

Many fans were surprised and unhappy to see the game embrace a more live-service approach, with many criticizing things like the menus, multiple currencies, and battle pass inclusion.

Still, it seems unlikely that Rocksteady plans to rework the entire game’s structure from the ground up in just a year’s time. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the developer has to show in the months to come.