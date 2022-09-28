PC Building Simulator 2: Release date, price & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

PC Building Simulator 2 finally has a release date and its price has also been revealed. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming PC building sim.

PC Building Simulator was released in 2018 and the game steadily managed to grab the attention of PC-building enthusiasts. One of the primary reasons for that is it provides an experience of building a machine from scratch, either for personal use or for a client.

The game brings a challenging new 30+ hour career mode, several new features to deepen the PC building experience, and steps up the realism of hardware and software simulation.

Only an avid PC fan knows the feeling of building such a machine and PC Building Simulator 2 is now here to enhance it even further.If you’re wondering when the game gets released and how much is it going to cost, we’ve covered that down for you.

PC Building Simulator 2 launches on October 12, 2022, via Epic Games Store.

Spiral House, the developer team, has claimed that the sequel pushes the limits of virtual PC creation, rendering players’ dream machines in more detail than ever before. They now have over 1,200 licensed parts from industry giants like AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA and enthusiast brands like Thermal Grizzly.

PC Building Simulator 2: price

PC Building Simulator 2 is priced at £19.99 / €24.99 / $24.99 on Epic Games Store. If you want to pre-purchase the game, it can be done from Oct 5 for 10% off the regular price.

As a token of acknowledgment, the devs have decided to give a rebate of 15% to players who participated in the free open beta test earlier this year. They will have the option to buy the game at a discounted price through the end of 2022.

