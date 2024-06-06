LEGO Minecraft Crafting Table: Release date, price & more

A brand-new Minecraft set has been revealed by LEGO to celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary. Here are the highlights of The Crafting Table, when it will be released, and how much it costs.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, on June 1, 2024, LEGO released a range of box-fresh Minecraft sets. These kits are must-haves for the sandbox enthusiasts who want to expand their collection of Minecraft LEGO. You only have to be aged eight and up to enjoy the building and playing experience provided by each of the new models.

However, for adult fans who desire a more intricate building experience, LEGO will launch The Crafting Table set in the next few months. Here are the highlights of this kit, when it will be officially released, and how much it costs.

When will LEGO release the Minecraft The Crafting Table set?

LEGO will launch this kit on August 1, 2024. However, if you want to get your hands on it first, you can already pre-order it at the LEGO Store, with shipping scheduled to commence the day of its release.

The set is priced at $89.99, which, considering its piece count, intricate detailing, and the enthralling building experience on offer, isn’t unreasonable.

Once launched, this set is sure to become one of the best LEGO gaming sets you can buy. In addition, as you can already pre-order it, it is the Minecraft set comprising the most bricks with 1195 pieces in total. As such, assembling this set will be a rewarding experience for grown-up fans of the popular video game.

The model features 12 Minecraft biomes, each reimagined in one of five miniature modules. There are the Taiga with a dripstone cave, Plains with a village, Ice Spikes with an igloo, Cherry Grove with an abandoned mineshaft, and the Deep Dark with a lush cave. The Forest, Swamp, and Desert are also present, and each can be detached from the main building.

There are also detailed underground settings and, to complete the scenes, stickers with in-game phases. The inclusion of an array of Easter eggs are welcome addition.

When completed, The Crafting Table measures five-and-a-half inches tall, six inches wide, and six inches deep. Considering its size and intricate detailing, it offers impressive display value.

The set ships with eight microfigures. These include Alex, Steve, Creeper, a villager, a witch, a cow, and a pig.

