Frostpunk 2 devs finally reveal Beta release date & it’s sooner than you think

Developer 11 Bit Studios has revealed the first Beta for unforgiving city builder sequel Frostpunk 2 will run from April 15 to April 22.

The Beta will open from 6pm BST (1pm ET or 10 am PST) and will remain so for an entire week. Access is limited to those who have pre-purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition from Steam, currently available from the virtual storefront at a 10% reduction from its full price.

In a post confirming the news on Steam, the developers confirmed the system requirements and the current restrictions around languages and localization at this stage.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you! Frostpunk 2 Beta will be available during April 15-22. Starting at 7PM CEST | 1PM EDT | 10AM PDT.

“Return to the unforgiving Frostlands and experience a glimpse of our ambitious sequel in which, among the need to survive, you’ll face a new and deadly threat: human nature and its insatiable thirst for power.

“The Beta features a part of the sandbox mode called the Utopia Builder Preview.”

The Frostpunk sequel looks to be an evolution of the first game and it’s difficult to blame the developer considering the original sits on very positive feedback with more than 84,000 reviews.

The big update is that there seems to be a lot more under the hood than the first go around. There is certainly a much deeper simulation of post-apocalyptic society, with human nature playing a key role in how fledgling settlements develop.

New technologies, build trees and factions are also a big part of the changes, with increasingly complex and harsh realities that players have to grapple with.

Frostpunk 2’s full release is set for July 25, 2024.