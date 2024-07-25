PlayStation VR2 finally gets PC release date via Steam app listing

PC support for the PlayStation VR2 headset is finally coming as the Steam app has received an official release date.

The PlayStation VR2 headset is Sony’s second-gen VR option and requires a PlayStation 5 and applicable games in order to use it.

Since its launch in 2023, PlayStation fans have called for Sony to update the headset to support PC VR titles, and their calls were answered in February 2024.

On July 25, 2024, a Steam listing for the PlayStation VR2 app was updated to reveal the release date of August 6, 2024.

Sony revealed that PC support would be coming to the PlayStation VR2 through a blog post, but weren’t entirely clear when the update would actually come until now.

This means that on that date, PlayStation VR2 owners will be able to install the free app and use their $550 headset on all of Steam’s VR titles.

You’ll have to buy an adapter, however, as Sony revealed the $60 accessory back in June that gives you the ability to connect the PlayStation VR2 to your PC through a Displayport 1.4 cable.

PlayStation VR2 SteamVR Minimum Requirements

Those looking to use their VR2 headset on PCVR titles after the release of the app and adapter will need to have a computer that is at or above the minimum system requirements.

Luckily, the requirements are rather light as Sony is calling for a Core i5 from 2017 and AMD Ryzen 3 from 2020 alongside just 8GB of RAM.

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card -NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)

-NVIDIA RTX series

-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

(For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card) DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later

For full up to date instructions on how to use your PlayStation VR2 headset on PC, check out our guide.