Can you use PSVR2 on your PC?

Does the newly-released PlayStation VR2 work on your gaming PC? Well, the answer is a little bit more complicated than that.

The PlayStation VR2 is a wired VR headset, intended for use on the PlayStation 5. However, since its detachable cable appears to terminate with a USB-C connection, you may be wondering if you would be able to use Sony’s latest and greatest VR headset with your PC. In our review, we lamented the lack of Half-Life: Alyx on PC, so can you just plug in and play Steam VR titles?

How to connect a PlayStation VR2 to PC

To physically connect a PSVR2 to your PC, all you need to do is to plug it into a fully-featured USB-C port on your desktop PC. However, for those looking to actually get it to work on a PC, you might have your work cut out for you.

Does PlayStation VR2 work on PC?

Sadly, although Windows can recognize that there’s something attached to the USB-C port, getting it to output a signal is a different thing entirely. With our RTX 3080-equipped gaming PC, we could do nothing but see it pop up as a device in Windows. However, The Verge reports that plugging it into an AMD GPU’s USB-C port will manage to get the headset to output a 1080p signal to the headset as a second screen.

The PSVR 2 Sense controllers, once hooked up via USB appear as HID-compliant game controllers, but you are unable to use them for anything quite yet.

Additionally, we saw no change when trying to use the headset with any SteamVR titles.

The PSVR2 doesn’t work on PC right now

The PSVR2 will not work on your PC, even though the devices are recognized. Sadly, it’s also unlikely that we’ll ever see official drivers. It’s likely that Sony will want to keep PSVR2 support on the PlayStation platform as they could still stand to earn on software sales. It’s likely that community-created drivers will eventually be developed, but the community would face an uphill challenge in getting it to work for a device as complex as the PlayStation VR2.