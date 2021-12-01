Nintendo Switch update 13.2.0 patch notes: Removed Pokemon Diamond & Pearl glitches?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players making the most of unlimited Master Ball and duplication glitches have been put on a red alert, with a new Nintendo Switch 13.2.0 update.

But, what’s it actually changed?

Some members of the Pokemon community, particularly those sharing tricks to get more of the rarest items in-game, have been left worried that this system update could remove the opportunity to continue exploiting those issues.

Unlike title updates for Pokemon games, which usually come along with official details on the areas that have been tweaked, Nintendo does things a little differently.

A lot of the content and menu fixes usually fly under the radar, in the absence of official details or a blog post breaking it all down.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch 13.2.0 system update: patch notes

Just like many other Switch console updates, Nintendo has not confirmed a set of official patch notes – leaving it to the imagination, or for dataminers to sniff around for clues.

On this occasion, OatmealDome has provided some patch notes, with stability changes and bug fixes taking up the majority of the limelight.

[Nintendo Switch System Update] Version 13.2.0 is out. Official patch notes state “stability”. The “nim” component (responsible for communicating with N servers among other things) and the overlay applet (shows notifications in top left) were updated. Probably just bug fixes. https://t.co/t3hR4p6mJS — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) December 1, 2021

For those wondering about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl tweaks, it appears that the game has been unaffected by this.

Read More: How to fix Pokemon Go friends list glitch

A second tweet from OatmealDome focused on black screen issues, as well as a Chinese rating system.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware 13.2.0] It seems that Nintendo added support for CADPA, a new Chinese rating system, to the software startup screen (the black screen w/ Nintendo and Switch logos) for Chinese-region games. The rating icon will appear in the lower left corner. pic.twitter.com/r4Xqkxmmkv — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) December 1, 2021

That’s everything we know so far about the Nintendo Switch 13.2.0 update, and for those making the most of unlimited Master Ball, Rare Candy or Shiny Pokemon glitches in-game, you live to fight another day.

Advertisement

Here’s a number of guides you might find useful:

All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Cresselia | How to get the National Pokedex | Best starter to pick | Beating all Gym Leaders | How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions