Game-breaking Dragon Ball Sparking Zero bug wipes all your data instantly

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero players are reporting that their save data is being deleted, forcing them to restart their progress from the very beginning of the game.

Following Dragon Ball Sparking Zero cheater complaints, the game’s community is now finding that their save data is being deleted. So far, there have been numerous reports from PS5 and Xbox Series X/S fans, who have been impacted by the game-breaking bug.

The problem seems to only impact console players and seemingly appears at random, which makes this bug even more terrifying. According to posts on the Sparking Zero Reddit page, the problem occurs when players switch off their PS5 and Xbox consoles.

“I was playing last night and earlier today, I was around player level 7 and got to Namek on Goku’s regular episode battle. Came back a few hours later and all of my progress is suddenly gone,” wrote one player.

Bandai The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero save data bug can happen at random.

Hundreds of similar comments also shared their pain at losing save data, with some having poured many hours into the game only to have it completely wiped. “Happened to me last night I don’t even feel like playing anymore,” responded another player.

“What’s the point of buying the deluxe to play early if all my saved data got wiped? We should be reimbursed because this is bullsh*t. I was ranked top 100 with sa4 Gogeta, it says I have an 80% win rate and I don’t even have him unlocked now.”

Currently, there doesn’t appear to be any fix and those who have had their save data wiped have found that even cloud saves are not present. This is incredibly frustrating, particularly for any fans who have poured a lot of time into the ranked mode, purchased cosmetics, and unlocked lots of characters.

Hopefully, the devs can fix this issue before more players are impacted. If you do find that your Dragon Ball Sparking Zero save has been deleted, then be sure to reach out to customer support by following this link here.