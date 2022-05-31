Metal: Hellsinger: Artists, gameplay, trailers & more

Metal: Hellsinger is a rowdy rhythm FPS featuring exclusive songs from the vocalists of iconic bands like Trivium and System of a Down. Here’s everything we know about the unique game so far, from how the gameplay works to the big-name artists attached.

Metal: Hellsinger is generating quite a buzz among fans of heavy music. Not just because the Doom-style levels are plucked straight out of a metalhead’s dreams, but also because some of the biggest stars from extreme metal are involved.

Many games have tried to incorporate more aggressive music in an interesting way, such as Rock Band or Brutal Legend. But exclusive tracks from Lamb of God and System of a Down stars gives David Goldfarb‘s game a special edge.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Metal: Hellsinger, including gameplay details and the metal icons involved.

Contents

Is there a Metal: Hellsinger release date?

Unfortunately, there is no concrete release date for Metal: Hellsinger just yet. However, the game is slated for sometime in 2022, according to console and Steam store listings.

Players can expect an update from the developers in the coming months, so stay tuned here for all the latest information.

Metal: Hellsinger platforms

The developers have confirmed that Metal: Hellsinger will be available on PC, as well as next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

At the time of writing, there is no word on whether or not a Nintendo Switch version is in the works, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it announced later down the line.

Advertisement

Metal: Hellsinger gameplay

Metal: Hellsinger combines the frantic, demon-slaying action of Doom Eternal and adds rhythm elements to create a unique FPS experience, where it’s as important to pay attention to the music that’s playing as it is to the battlefield.

Each new encounter will drop the needle on a metal banger that players will have to synch their attacks to. Keeping in time with the beat increases the amount of damage each shot does.

Your attacks also affect the intensity of the song that’s currently playing, throwing an extra splash of Guitar Hero into the mix.

Players will have access to the usual assortment of FPS weapons, including shotguns, dual pistols, and swords, to tear through eight different “Hells.”

Advertisement

Metal: Hellsinger artists

While the fast-paced action will be a massive draw, it’s the major artists attached to the project that has metalheads and gamers excited.

So far, nine vocalists from some of the most recognizable bands in heavy music have been confirmed as contributors. Each has recorded an exclusive track specifically for the game, and it’s an incredibly diverse lineup that spans plenty of facets of metal.

Check out the full list of artists, their bands, and the name of their songs below:

Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer) – Burial at Night

– Burial at Night Bjorn Strid (Soilwork) – Dissolution

– Dissolution Matt Heafy (Trivium) – This Devastation

– This Devastation Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity) – Through You, This is the End, Blood and Law

– Through You, This is the End, Blood and Law Serj Tankian (System of a Down) – No Tomorrow

– No Tomorrow Dennis Lyxen (Refused & Invsn) – Silent No More

– Silent No More Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) – Acheron

– Acheron Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) – Stygia

– Stygia James Dorton (Black Crown Initiate & Replacire) – Poetry of Cinder

Metal: Hellsinger trailers

If you want to see Metal: Hellsinger in action, we’ve included a couple of trailers to whet your appetite. The first is the trailer from The Game Awards 2021, while the second shows off gameplay to the beat of ‘No Tomorrow’ by System of a Down’s Serj Tankian.

Advertisement

Game Awards 2021 trailer

Serj Tankian (System of a Down) ‘No Tomorrow’ Trailer

That was everything we know about Metal: Hellsinger so far. Be sure to check back for all the latest updates and new artist announcements.

For more on the biggest upcoming games, check out some of our pages:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Wonder Woman | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier