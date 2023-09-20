Doom Year Zero: Platforms, release window, & everything we know

The brand new court document leaks in the ongoing case between Microsoft and FTC has revealed a lot of upcoming game by the name Doom Year Zero. Here is all you need to know about the game, its potential release window, and the platforms it will be playable on.

The court documents that were leaked on September 19, 2023, in the ongoing case between Microsoft and FTC revealed several titles that are in development by studios owned by the former. This included titles like Elder Scrolls VI, Ghostwire Tokyo 2, a remaster for Fallout 3, and much more.

Among these, one game that was also mentioned was Doom Year Zero. This looks like a brand new Doom title and as expected fans are excited for it.

Here is all that you need to know about Doom Year Zero.

id Software Doom Year Zero is the brand new game in the franchise

Doom Year Zero release window

The leaked document claims that Doom Year Zero and a DLC for the game should have been released in 2023. However, we have heard nothing yet regarding the game. Therefore, it is safe to assume that if this game is released anytime soon, it will be in 2024 or beyond.

Doom Year Zero Platforms

Doom Year Zero is a game by Microsoft which means it will be released on both PC and Xbox. A PlayStation version is highly unlikely as Microsoft has decided to make all the games released by the studios they own exclusive.

However, the latter part is definitely speculation and if it is released on PlayStation, we will update this section for sure.

This concludes our hub for Doom Year Zero. If you want to know more about unreleased games then do not forget to check out some of our hubs at Dexerto.

