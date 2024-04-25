Helldivers 2 devs cryptically tease a new threat is on the way

It’s looking like there will be a new threat coming to Helldivers 2 as the devs have posted a mysterious hint that “something is coming” to the game.

The team behind Helldivers 2 is heavily implying that a new enemy faction may be coming to the game in the near future.

For awhile, the community has been speculating when a new type of opponent would appear in the game, specifically the Illuminate, a race from the first game.

There have even been reports of hidden enemies taking shots at players during missions that could very well indicate these enemies have been watching from the sidelines.

Just recently, character models for the Illuminate were leaked online to add to the hype around their eventual introduction.

The devs are leaning into this even more with a mysterious tease that came on the official Discord. When asked about any updates coming, the response was aptly cryptic, saying: “We’ve picked up rumours in the Outer Rim saying something is coming.”

Despite giving no confirmation about what it is referencing, the Helldivers 2 fans are letting the speculation take off.

Just recently, the Automatons were eradicated from the game’s map before they returned, stronger than ever, in a new spot. This has people wondering if this was to make room for the threat that would be arriving.

This wiping out and subsequent return of the Automatons are just one example of how the devs like to pull the rug out from players after a win, and bringing the Illuminate to the game would be the perfect way to do that right now.

Of course, it could be something completely different and the devs are just playing around with the Helldivers 2 playerbase’s expectations.

Nonetheless, everyone will have to wait and see what this sinister threat that is coming actually is.