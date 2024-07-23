Helldivers 2 biggest ever update revealed with new difficulty level, enemies & missions

The launch of Helldivers 2 was a spectacular one, drawing in players from across the world in their droves. Though things have been a little quieter recently, the announcement of the biggest update in the game’s history looks set to breathe new life into the democracy simulator.

In a post on the official PlayStation blog site, Arrowhead Studios devs confirmed the new update is set to release on August 6. For those who have been playing up to this point, it’s difficult to overstate how much more there will be to do in Helldivers 2 after the patch.

The first major change is a new difficulty level for those players who feel like Combat Rating 9 is too much of a cakewalk. Combat Rating 10: Super Helldive is set to dial things up even further, adding much greater mob density for an intense challenge with suitably appealing rewards.

The developer is also changing some of the mission goals and objectives, with new, heavily fortified outposts to conquer. These new zones are available on several difficulty levels, offering new Super Sample rewards for those who are successful.

The Impaler was a fan-favorite enemy from the first Helldivers, and it’s back for a second bite of the democratic apple. It’s likely to force players toward other enemies rather than leaving them with the option of running away and should serve as one of the most intimidating foes in the game.

Arrowhead Studios

The Terminids are getting two other unique enemy types in the Spore Charger and Terminid Alpha Commander. The latter is described as a “supercharged Brood Commander” that’s tougher than the original and capable of calling more allies to battle.

The Automatons are also getting a Rocket Tank, which pretty much does as its name describes. Many of the environments have also been altered to add realism, with all new weather effects, lighting and dynamic flora.

Lastly, the developer is also implementing measures to prevent players griefing others via team kicking. All of the above should make the game a fairly different place when the update rolls out in August, so prepare to head out and squash some bugs and robots once again.

