Helldivers 2 releases its most destructive Major Order yet

Helldivers 2 is going big with its May 30, 2024 Major Order, which has players exterminating a new supercolony of Terminids by destroying an entire planet.

That’s right, an entire planet has to be wiped out for democracy to be spread in what looks to be the game’s biggest Major Order yet.

The mission was announced on the official Helldivers 2 X account with a short video detailing why this planet must be wiped out.

Long story short, the Terminid infestation on Meredia has gotten out of control, resulting in a supercolony emerging. As a result, Super Earth has decided that countering the issue requires the planet itself to be destroyed with Dark Fluid.

This alien technology was first introduced into the game in a previous Major Order and now it’s taking center stage as a means of planetary slaughter.

In fact, Dark Fluid was confirmed to have been stolen from the Illuminate, the original game’s third faction that has yet to make an official appearance in the sequel.

Helldivers 2 is getting a new mission type along with the order as well, seeing players take to the planet’s surface to deploy the Dark Fluid at various points across the surface. Once there have been enough payloads delivered, the destruction begins.

This is certainly the biggest Major Order Helldivers 2 has gotten so far, with the fate of an entire planet on the line. Finishing the mission – or even failing it – could have massive narrative implications.

It’s a big moment for the game, and it comes after a rocky few weeks where fans review-bombed the title in response to the controversial PSN account-linking news and dwindling player count. So this destructive objective could be just the jolt of energy that Helldivers 2 needs.

And while the 50 War Medals are a good incentive to get players working to complete the mission, what it means for the story’s future could be the most intriguing part of the whole endeavor.