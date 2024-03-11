Helldivers 2 players demand new resource feature to make progression easier

The Helldivers 2 community has requested the devs consider a new transmutation feature that will assist players who are struggling with higher difficulties.

Helldivers 2 has exploded as one of the most popular titles to hit gaming in 2024. The third-person shooter has amassed huge levels of success, with players deploying to missions all in the name of Super Earth.

Of course, they aren’t just doing it to promote managed democracy, with players wanting to grab as much as they can to help upgrade and progress their loadouts. This means taking on more difficult missions as the game progresses, all to get their hands on the best material possible.

However, not all players are able to take on such challenging tasks, which can leave them feeling stranded without a way to progress. That’s why some have requested the devs help out by adding in a transmutation system, letting players swap difficulty for a grind.

Helldivers 2 players request feature for less proficient players

Helldivers 2 players want a transmutation system that will allow them to swap lower resources into higher ones.

“For the devs consideration: Transmutation. (Because some of us are not good enough at the game to even beat 7+ to get super samples)” the post reads.

This system would allow players to grind out lower difficulty levels to get the same resources as higher difficulty ones. Many players were on board with this, as more proficient players expressed the want to do the opposite.

“Lemme turn my pinks to green and I’m in haha.”

“I’ve only been playing 8+ and my ship is waiting on greens like crazy for upgrades. Have like 55 pinks I can’t use.’ another agreed.

All in all a system like this would benefit both lower and higher level players, with almost everyone seemingly on board with the idea, now we just have to wait to see if the Helldivers devs implement it.