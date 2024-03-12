Helldivers 2 players discover “terrifying” new Terminid hidden in March 12 update

Helldivers 2 fans are blown away after discovering that the devs have snuck a new, terrifying enemy into the game with the last patch.

The devs behind Helldivers 2 have, for the most part, built a strong relationship with the players, through communication, transparency, and banter.

The teases that they have released, as well, have done a lot to earn the respect of fans so that the game always has a sense of excitement around it.

This is reaching an all-time high as people are discovering a new enemy was added to the game without any announcement, and the community loves it.

Helldivers 2 fans love surprise enemy being added

The discovery of these new enemies, called Shriekers, can be seen on the Helldivers 2 subreddit in a post called: “They fly now?”

Their post comes with a screenshot of a new Terminid with wings, flying above the character in terrifying fashion.

While there is certainly some terror, the community is mostly just amazed that the devs snuck these enemies in with the newest update.

“This is the exact kind of stuff I hope they never put in patch notes. So much more fun to see community posts spread like rumors, or to find it yourself.”

When asked about how they discovered this new enemy, the original poster explains:

“It wasn’t in the patchnotes. It was only in one mission out of 8 I did and on a low difficulty. Didn’t have them on 7-9 I played before.”

It seems that many Helldivers 2 players wanted this kind of enemy additions, just dropped in without any notice or discussion.

Many eagle-eyed users were expecting these enemies to come to the game at some point, but have been taken by surprise by it nonetheless:

“They were in the cover art of the game so it shouldn’t be that surprising. Though I’m more surprised they were added in the game already.”

The entire situation is clearly being well-received by the Helldivers 2 playerbase, and has brought some renewed excitement for people to jump in and play as soon as they can.