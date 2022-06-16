Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Trailers, gameplay & everything we know

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope represents the second game in one of Nintendo’s newest and most surprising franchises and the interesting crossover title is aiming to recapture the magic of its predecessor.

A Mario game mixed with Rabbids that incorporates strategy elements and weapons sounds like an insane concept, yet it was real, and somehow worked. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a success for Nintendo and they feel confident enough to go ahead and work on a sequel.

From what we’ve seen already, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope features more battles, more weapons, and more chaotic variables that will inevitably play havoc with the battlefield. To get you up to scratch, we’ve compiled all the information on this new Mario game for the Nintendo Switch.

Does Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope have a release date?

Nintendo has said that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be coming in 2022, but they have neglected to give a more precise date to go with this.

Given that Nintendo’s pipeline isn’t overflowing with games outside of Splatoon 3 and Breath of the Wild 2, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the game come out this year.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay

Kingdom Battle took the successful formula of RTS games such as XCOM to create some compelling gameplay. To make it feel like Mario, Nintendo gave many of its most iconic characters such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, etc, weapons personalized for them. We’ve already seen that a bunch of new, wacky gadgets will be in play for the new game.

Instead of characters traveling through different areas all connected by one big hub, like in Kingdom Battle, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope players will be embarking on a journey across different planets to “bring back order to the universe.”

There will be new Rabbid characters such as Rabbid Rosalina and part of the goal will be to rescue ‘Sparks’ that will possess incredible powers that can be used to turn the tide of a battle.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope trailers

The game was first revealed on June 12, 2021, with a full 3-minute-plus cinematic trailer.

Since the debut trailer, there has also been a ‘Gameplay Sneak Peak’ trailer in which you got to see the game’s presumable antagonist, along with new enemies to defeat, and the power of the Sparks.

