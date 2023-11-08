Super Mario Bros. Wonder is officially the fastest selling Super Mario title ever

Nintendo has confirmed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the fastest-selling Super Mario title of all time, with the company confident that the new Mario experience will continue to sell well for the remainder of the year and moving forward into the next.

Nintendo has had a giant year thanks to the success of both the Mario franchise and The Legend of Zelda. First, The Super Mario Bros. movie released early on and has broken multiple box office records since.

Article continues after ad

Then, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped and immediately received universal praise from fans and critics alike. Setting the game up for being a front-runner for the GOTY award.

Article continues after ad

Now to cap the year off, Nintendo released Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a brand new game from the hit series that has, according to new information, become the fastest-selling Super Mario Bros. game in the history of the franchise.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder hit store shelves on October 20, 2023. This title is the first new entry for the franchise in over a decade, meaning fans were eager to get their hands on the game and dive back into the world of Super Mario Bros. with fresh twists on the formula.

Article continues after ad

As revealed by Nintendo, the game is officially the fastest-selling Super Mario Bros. title of all time, selling over 4.3 million copies within the first two weeks.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When speaking on why they think Wonder has been able to generate so many sales so quickly, Nintendo stated: “This title provides surprising new 2D Mario experiences, and we believe that this, in conjunction with global excitement from the Super Mario Bros movie, resulted in the large sales volume.”

Article continues after ad

In Dexerto’s review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we wrote that “the charming 2D platformer successfully pays homage to its roots, paving the way forward with unique twists that keep the gameplay feeling fresh.”

And with Christmas only just over a month away, Nintendo is confident that the game will be “an appealing choice for consumers during the holiday season and will continue to sell well next year onwards.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest Super Mario Bros. Wonder news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.