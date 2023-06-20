Ubisoft says Nintendo wanted Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on new console

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot claimed that the publisher ignored advice to wait for Nintendo’s next console before releasing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Ubisoft’s unlikely crossover Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle received strong reviews when the game was released in 2017. The turn-based tactical adventure game fostered a passionate fan base, drawing interest for a sequel.

In 2022 fans got their wish, as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope came out in October 2022. We praised the sequel as “a tactical RPG that stands among the best in the genre” in our review.

Article continues after ad

Despite seeing critical acclaim, the sequel failed to perform as well commercially. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot placed some of the blame on a premature release, reigniting Switch 2 rumors.

Nintendo

Nintendo sparks Switch 2 rumors

In an interview with GamesIndusty.biz, Guillemot claimed: “Nintendo [has advised] that it’s better to do one iteration on each machine. We were a bit too early, we should have waited for [the next console].”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s unclear how long Ubisoft would have needed to wait before a new Nintendo console hit shelves. The Switch was announced in October 2016 and launched in March 2017. Based on previous consoles, the Wii-U had a five-year lifespan, and the original Wii had a seven-year run.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo’s current CEO, Shuntaro Furukawa, has stated that we shouldn’t expect any hardware until after April 2024.

Nintendo

Coincidently, Nintendo just so happens to have a Direct airing on June 21. Per the announcement, Nintendo fans should expect more information about Pikmin 4 ahead of its July 21 release date. Some leaks suggest players may get Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch and a new Mario game.

A new console announcement would certainly steal the show, but we will just have to wait and see what Nintendo has up its sleeve before jumping to conclusions.