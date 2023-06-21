Super Mario RPG: Release date, trailers & everything we know

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct has officially announced a Super Mario RPG remake for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know.

With the massive release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, some Switch owners didn’t expect much from the recent presentation. Nevertheless, Nintendo fans are far from disappointed with all the new Mario titles coming up.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks the franchise’s first 2D title in over ten years – with the last being New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012. Additionally, Nintendo briefly included another Princess Peach-focused game and a Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster.

However, the Nintendo Direct also evoked tons of nostalgia with its upcoming remake of the 1996 SNES game Super Mario RPG.

Nintendo

The physical and digital versions of the remake will officially release on November 17, 2023. You can begin preordering the game from the Nintendo eShop on June 21.

Super Mario RPG platforms

Super Mario RPG is a Nintendo exclusive. Therefore, it will only be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario RPG trailers

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct provided the first Super Mario RPG remake trailer. The two-minute video featured Mario traveling through different areas like the desert and the sewers. Super Mario RPG also includes Bowser, Peach, Mallow, and Geno as playable characters.

Super Mario RPG gameplay

Nintendo fans expect the basis of the long-awaited remake to resemble the original game with much-improved graphics. Here is Nintendo’s tagline regarding the upcoming title:

“Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns, and treasure,” the description reads.

“Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road.”

That’s everything we know about the Super Mario RPG remake. Keep updated with this story for information once we learn it.

