Mario & Luigi: Brothership: Release date, trailer, and more

Nathan Ellingsworth
a screenshot from Mario & Luigi Brothership shows the brothers being shot out of a cannonNintendo

The brothers are back in action, as during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 Nintendo confirmed that the RPG series is back, with the release of a new entry titled Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

So, if you’re excited to set sail with the super siblings and uncover the new secrets in this exciting world, learn everything we know about Mario & Luigi: Brothership below:

Does Mario & Luigi: Brothership have a release date?

Nintendo has confirmed Mario & Luigi: Brothership will be released worldwide on November 7, 2024.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership trailer

A trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership was released as part of the Nintendo Direct in June 2024. The game looks to be shifting away from pixel art and instead adopting a 3D style, but still using the bright pastel colors and expressive design of the originals.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership gameplay & story

The first trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership doesn’t reveal too much about the narrative, but Nintendo describes the game as an island-hopping adventure. Meanwhile, the description of the game says “the bond between brothers has never been stronger!”

From the first look at gameplay, Mario & Luigi: Brothership looks similar to previous entries in the RPG franchise, where players control the two brothers –Mario & Luigi — at the same time while exploring the world. When battles take place, each of the brothers is mapped to a different button on the controller.

A part of the trailer shows the brothers being launched from a cannon to a different island in the game’s new seafaring world, much like the start cannons in Super Mario Galaxy. It seems that whatever Mario & Luigi are trying to do, they must explore many of these different islands to do so.

As well as a look at the return to the turn-based battles of the series, there is a brief look at some platforming and exploration as well, and much like battles, the brothers are again mapped to different buttons. One example shows Mario and Luigi climbing up a series of platforms, swapping between the A and the B buttons to make the other brother jump.

That’s all there is on Mario & Luigi: Brothership for now, but we’ll update this guide as soon as more information is available. For even more Koopa-stomping content, be sure to check out our guide to the best Mario games of all time next.

