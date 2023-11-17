Best Mario video game deals this Black Friday

This Black Friday is the perfect time for Nintendo Switch owners to score deals on acclaimed Mario video games.

For Nintendo Switch owners, this Black Friday presents an amazing opportunity to expand your library of Mario titles at a discounted price. Top retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have dropped prices on Mario titles for Switch, letting you expand your library without breaking the budget.

We’ve rounded up the 5 can’t-miss Mario video game Black Friday deals available for under $50 this Black Friday.

Article continues after ad

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch

Walmart Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch is on sale for just $30.

Embark on an epic 3D adventure across magical kingdoms with everyone’s favorite plumber in Super Mario Odyssey, available for just $30 on Nintendo Switch this Nov 22nd with Walmart’s Black Friday deals. Mario’s got new tricks up his sleeve with Cappy’s capture ability – take control of enemies, objects, and more!

Article continues after ad

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Walmart Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is on sale for just $19.97

Team up with the Mushroom Kingdom’s heroes to save the galaxy in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, coming to Walmart’s Black Friday deals on November 22nd!

Article continues after ad

The game is down from $49.94 to $19.97. Isn’t that a steal? This turn-based tactical sequel looks epic as Mario and the Rabbids visit new planets to defeat evil.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Walmart Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is on sale for just $30.

Relive the 2020 Olympics with Mario, Sonic, and all your favorite characters in this multiplayer sports party game for Switch.

Compete in over 30 events – sprinting, swimming, gymnastics – and even wild Dream Events! At just $30 on Nov 22nd, now’s the time to go for gaming gold.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Walmart Mario Strikers: Battle League is on sale for just $40.

Soccer brawls with Mushroom Kingdom faves? Yes, please! Mario Strikers: Battle League brings no-rules, 5v5 soccer action to Nintendo Switch.

Article continues after ad

Unleash brutal tackles, crazy Hyper Strikes, and more when this one hits shelves for $40 during the Black Friday Deals at Walmart.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Best Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is on sale for just $48.99, $11 off its original price

Take the definitive Mario Kart on the go for less! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch is on sale for just $48.99, $11 off its original price.

Race through classic courses with 42 characters in single or multiplayer.

With major discounts on fan-favorite Mario franchises, Black Friday 2023 is the perfect time to expand your Nintendo Switch game library. Whether you’re gifting a Mario lover or treating yourself this holiday season, don’t miss out on these Black Friday deals on Mario Games under $50.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.