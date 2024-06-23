Nintendo refuses to reveal developer of Mario & Luigi Brothership

Nintendo has chosen not to reveal the developer of Mario & Luigi: Brothership ahead of its release date.

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct announced several upcoming titles that Switch owners can’t wait to get their hands on, like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Amidst the hype of Zelda serving as a protagonist, Nintendo unveiled trailers for a couple of Mario titles coming out in the near future.

So far, it has been an amazing past year for Mario fans following the release of the remake of Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime, and more.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership will mark the return of the sibling duo after many thought the series had ended. Poor sales numbers from 2009’s Bowser’s Inside Story, the most recent Mario & Luigi game, had fans of the series worried for the future.

Almost 15 years later, Nintendo has finally decided to revive the series.

While the Direct revealed a short snippet of what prospective players can expect from Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Nintendo has chosen not to reveal the developer ahead of its release date.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has partaken in this business practice. Previously, the video game company didn’t disclose Mario’s new voice in Super Mario Bros. Wonder or the developer behind the Super Mario RPG remake.

As reported by Game File, some of the developers who worked on the original Mario & Luigi games are “involved in the development of Brothership,” and specific information will be revealed in the game’s credits. However, Alphadream, the developer behind the OG titles, filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Former manager Hiroyuki Kubota joined Monolith Soft, and ILCA recruited some former Alphadream employees, leading fans to suspect Monolith Soft could be behind Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Or perhaps it could be a different internal Nintendo studio.

We’ll keep you updated on when Nintendo officially reveals who will be behind Mario and Luigi’s latest RPG adventure.