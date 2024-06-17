How to watch Nintendo Direct June 2024: date and time

Nintendo has finally announced the date for the June 2024 Direct, where the Switch’s line-up for the rest of the year and beyond will be revealed.

It’s rare for Nintendo to be forthcoming about upcoming events. The company will sometimes announce a Direct the day before it occurs, leaving fans scrambling to prepare the time to watch it and for leakers to drop enticing hints about reveals.

However, during Nintendo’s last fiscal report, the company not only confirmed the existence of the Switch’s successor but also revealed that the next Direct will happen in June. This means fans already had a release window before the next big Direct announcement.

How to watch the June 18 Nintendo Direct

The next Nintendo Direct will air on June 18, 2024, at 7:00 AM PT/15:00 PM BST. The show will run for around 40 minutes and will contain info about games released in the second half of 2024.

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct can be seen live on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, linked below.

What to expect from the June 18 Nintendo Direct

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct is badly needed, as the Switch’s line-up for the rest of the year is pretty dry.

The games that will almost certainly appear are Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. Those first-party Nintendo games will be released soon, so they’ll get a spot on the show.

There should also be announcements for Nintendo Switch Online titles. 2024 is a dry year for Pokemon games, so this would be the perfect time to add Pokemon titles to Switch Online, especially if there’s online support.

Will the Switch 2 appear during the June 18 Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the June 2024 Direct won’t feature the Switch 2. Nintendo has also confirmed in a recent tweet that it won’t appear.

The Switch 2 is expected to appear before the end of the fiscal year, so it should happen in late 2024/early 2025.

We might get some teases about upcoming games, as well as any cross-generational titles, like Pokemon Legends Z-A. However, fans should keep their expectations in check regarding any look at the console itself or any potential release windows.

