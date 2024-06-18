Game dev promises free game if Silksong shows up at Nintendo Direct

One game developer has upped the stakes for Nintendo’s next Direct by promising gamers a free copy of their game if Silksong appears during the livestream.

Guateke Studios’ founder Pere Albacar made the pledge on X/Twitter, stipulating that users only needed to respond to their initial comment to be eligible for a free copy of Sands of Hope.

Considering the post has since gone viral, Team Cherry’s Metroidvania sequel to Hollow Knight showing up on the presentation will leave Albacar footing the bill for over 10,000 Steam keys.

Responses to the proposition have wasted no time pointing out the spendy bet. “Your finances are RUINED,” one comment reads, adding “Anyway, I’ll take a copy as well thanks.”

To their credit, Albacar has taken the potential backfire in their stride with light-hearted responses to others pointing out how many Sands of Hope copies they’d have to give away, should Silksong make an appearance.

Chances are, there’s nothing for Albacar to worry about.

Announced back in 2019, Silksong was originally intended to be DLC for Hollow Knight. As the project grew in scope, Team Cherry decided to make it a standalone title but has shared little about the project since, besides sporadic gameplay trailers.

Team Cherry has given no indication that Silksong will be present during the June 18 Nintendo Direct. Considering the disappointment felt by fans when it was confirmed to be a no-show at Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase on June 9, hope is always a double-edged sword where the indie darling is concerned.

However, we do know that this Nintendo Direct will run for roughly 40 minutes and feature no mention of the Switch’s successor. For all the latest on the Big N’s next hardware release, check out our dedicated Switch 2 hub.