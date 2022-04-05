All LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga codes & how to use cheats

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheat codes can help you to claim free characters or ships to explore the galaxy with, extra stud bonuses, and more – so here’s everything you need to know about how to redeem them.

As you roam the Galaxy Map in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll be able to unlock plenty of new characters and ships with the boatload of studs you’re able to save up.

If you’re wanting to take a break from the dizzying amount of collectibles and side missions you’ve got to complete in the game, there are some cheat codes for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that can help you unlock characters like Admiral Holdo. and ships like the Razor Crest.

Contents

All cheat codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

While some characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be unlocked either through gameplay or with a code, some ships and character variations can only be claimed by redeeming them.

Below, we’ve listed all of the codes that are currently available in-game. If more are released over time, we’ll be sure to update this list.

Where marked by an asterisk (*), these rewards can only be redeemed by codes.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga character codes

Code Character 3FCPPVX

Tarkin C3PHOHO * C-3PO (Holiday Special) GR2VBXF

Ratts Tyerell KH7P320

Aayla Secura KORDOKU *

Poe Dameron (Holiday Special) LIFEDAY * Gonk Droid (Holiday Special) OKV7TLR

Dengar SIDIOUS The Emperor TIPYIPS *

D-O (Holiday Special) WBFE4GO

Nute Gunray WROSHYR * Darth Vader (Holiday Special) WOOKIE * Itchy (Holiday Special) XV4WND9

Admiral Holdo Z55T8CQ

Poggle The Lesser

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ship codes

Code Ship ARVALA7 * Razor Crest SHUTTLE * Resistance Intersystem Transport Ship

Extras menu cheat codes

Aside from entering cheats through codes, you’re also able to buy them in the ‘Extras’ menu through earning studs and collecting Datacards during gameplay. These can be activated (or deactivated) as you see fit, ensuring you’re only one step away from more studs that you could know what to do with or some fun, comical effects.

While these won’t unlock characters or ships, you can find plenty of fun things to switch up your in-game experience – from turning characters’ lightsabers into baguettes to multiplying the number of studs you’ll collect while out exploring.

Code Cost (Studs & Datacard) Effect Studs x2 1 million Studs, 1 Datacard Studs collected are worth 2 times as much. Studs x4 2 million Studs, 1 Datacard Studs collected are worth 4 times as much. Studs x6 8 million Studs, 1 Datacard Studs collected are worth 6 times as much. Studs x8 48 million Studs, 1 Datacard Studs collected are worth 8 times as much. Studs x10 384 million Studs, 1 Datacard Studs collected are worth 10 times as much. Super GNK Droid 1 million Studs, 1 Datacard Adds an invincible, quick, mustachioed golden GNK droid to your party. Porg Companion 500,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Adds a porg companion to aid you in battle. Baguette Lightsabers 250,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Turns lightsabers into freshly baked baguettes. Galaxy Rave 500 million Studs, 1 Datacard Turns Galaxy Free Play into a disco. Television Mode 250,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Adds an old timey effect to the screen. Hologram Mode 500,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Gives playable characters and ships a hologram look. Retro Mode 250,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Adds a retro effect to the screen. GNK Civilians 1 million Studs, 1 Datacard Replaces civilians with GNK droids. Mumble Mode Free Replaces voice acting with classic mumbles. Comedy Weapons 250,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Ranged weapons are replaced with silly items. Rainbow Effects 250,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Certain attack effects are replaced by sparkly rainbow versions. Cantina Music 250,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Plays the infamous Cantina music on a loop. Big Head Mode 500,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Gives playable characters giant heads. Pew Pew 500,000 Studs, 1 Datacard Projectile sounds from ranged weapons are replaced by mouth sounds. Universal Translator 500,000 Studs, 1 Datacard All playable characters can understand any language.

How to use cheat codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To use these cheats in-game, there are two different methods you can take – each of which are quick and easy to accomplish. The first is to redeem them through the ‘Extras’ menu, whereas the other can be redeemed through the Main Menu. Follow the steps below:

Access the Galaxy Map, and looked for the tab marked by a ‘?‘ at the far right. Scroll across to this, and you’ll see ‘Enter Code‘ marked with a button prompt beside it. Press that. Enter your code here, and if successful, your reward will automatically redeem.

Alternative method to redeem codes

Press pause while in-game to bring up the Main Menu. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see 6 different icons. Scroll across to the key-shaped icon with a plus next to it. Select it, and you’ll now be able to enter your code.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about cheat codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

