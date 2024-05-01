Best LEGO Star Wars deals for May 4th: Millennium Falcon, Darth Vader Helmet & more

In celebration of Star Wars Day, an array of stores have dropped the prices of LEGO Star Wars sets. We’ve rounded up the best deals currently offered on LEGO Star Wars and where you can get them.

Star Wars Day is only a few days away. So, to celebrate, several stores have handed discounts to an array of LEGO Star Wars sets, such as the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest, which is currently selling for its lowest-ever price.

However, there are several more discounted Star Wars-inspired LEGO kits that are worth a look (and every penny, for that matter). The following sets are must-haves for fans of the galaxy far, far away. We have rounded up each and where you can grab them.

LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker: 21% off at Amazon

LEGO

Set ID: 75337

Piece count: 1082

Minifigures: 5 + 3 Droid figures

Age: 9+

MSRP: $139.99

Discount: 21%

Pros Cons Accurate detailing No larger version currently available Engaging functions Selection of minifigures

If you ever wanted to get your hands on this LEGO Star Wars kit, now is the time. Shaving off 21% (2% more than the Black Friday deal offered in 2023) on this set’s original price, Amazon is selling this set for an all-time lowest price.

Designed to provide young and young-at-heart Star Wars fans with oodles of enjoyment as they recreate the Battle of Utapau from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. However, with its array of engaging functions and selection of minifigures and droid figures, it’s fun not only fun to play with. Comprising more than 1000 pieces, the assembly process will be equally enjoyable.

Equipped with an extendable handle and posable legs, you can “walk” the brick-built AT-TE Walker while reliving battle scenes. In addition, remaining faithful to the original from the galaxy far, far away, it features a detachable cockpit, an elevating and rotating heavy blaster cannon, replete with two stud shooters, six blaster cannons, and a duo of thermal detonator elements.

When finished build stands seven-and-a-half inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 17 inches in length. A buildable Dwarf Spider Droid is also included.

The set ships with minifigures of Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, a trio of 212th Clone Troopers and 3 Battle Droids, all of which come with weapon accessories.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: 20% off at Amazon

LEGO

Set ID: 75304

Piece count: 834

Minifigures:

Age: 18+

MSRP: $79.99

Discount: 20%

Pros Cons Intricate assembly process No Darth Vader minifigure included Features LEGO-built life-support system Great centerpiece

LEGO’s Star Wars portfolio comprises several spectacular sets taking inspiration from the helmets of popular characters from the galaxy far, far away. However, none of these are as impressive as the model features here (it is Darth Vader’s, after all).

What makes this set, which is one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for adults, truly unique is the inclusion of a brick-built life-support system. In addition, when assembled, the completed build recreates the Dark Lord of the Sith’s helmet to a T. It looks marvelous, making it a great centerpiece.

Among the LEGO Star Wars Helmet sets retiring in 2024, this set will be discontinued following a three-year lifespan. So, if you ever wanted to grab it, it’s best to do it now. It is on discount, no less.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon: 20% off at Best Buy

LEGO

Set ID: 75257

Piece count: 1353

Minifigures: 5 + 2 droid figures

Age: 9+

MSRP: $169.99

Discount: 20%

Pros Cons Detailed exterior and interior Overshadowed by LEGO Star Wars UCS model Great display piece Retiring in 2024 Reasonably priced

Since LEGO and Lucasfilm’s collaboration on LEGO Star Wars sets, there have been plenty Millennium Falcon LEGO replicas. Although this model isn’t as impressive as its LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sibling, which is one of the best LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon sets to date, it remains a great reinterpretation of the most popular ship from the galaxy far, far away.

Scheduled to be discontinued with several LEGO Star Wars sets retiring in 2024, it’s best to purchase this set before it’s too late. Its still-commendable brick count not only makes it a joy to assemble, but each piece clicks together to create an intricately-designed model.

The brick-built Corellian freighter’s exterior boasts a host of authentic elements, which includes an opening cockpit, a lowering ramp, rotating gun turrets, and a duo of spring-loaded shooters. Opening the build’s top panels reveals the detailed interior. There are a cargo area, replete with two containers, navigation computer with two rotating chairs, hyperdrive, and many more.

The LEGO-reimagined starship measures five inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 17 inches long.

Allowing you to recreate iconic moments from Star Wars, a selection of minifigures and a couple of droid figures are included. The former are Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, and Boolio, while the latter comes in the shape of R2-D2 and D-O.

LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: 20% off at Walmart & Best Buy

LEGO

Set ID: 75352

Piece count: 807

Minifigures: 3

Age: 18+

MSRP: $99.99

Discount: 20%

Pros Cons Recreates an iconic scene from Star Wars Expensive considering piece count Neat minifigures and elements Looks great on display

LEGO offers several great Star Wars-inspired dioramas. This is one of them. However, this model’s original asking price is quite steep when considering the number of pieces the set contains, so a discount such as the one offered by Walmart and Best Buy is welcomed.

Walmart and Best Buy has handed this set a 20% discount, which brings down its price by $20 to $79.99. So, if you’re keen on expanding your LEGO Star Wars Diorama collection with the addition of this model, now is the time to grab it.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this model captures the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, which took place in Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, in brick format. Minifigures of all three these characters, including lightsaber and Sith lightning bolt elements, are included.

The brick-built diorama measures six-and-a-half inches tall, eight inches wide, and seven inches deep. The set includes a LEGO Star Wars 40th anniversary brick and a plaque with Luke’s words, “I am a Jedi, like my father before me.”

