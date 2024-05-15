New LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer revealed: Release date, price & more

LEGO has unwrapped a brand-new LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set. Here’s when it will be released and how much it will cost.

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer is hands down one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets of all time. It’s a magnificent piece of kit, with each of its extensive number of bricks (4784, to be precise) clicking together to create an accurate and intricately-detailed replica of the original seen in Star Wars: A New Hope.

However, this set isn’t officially available anymore. Indeed, it’s been retired to the galaxy far, far away. There’s still stock of it left at Amazon, though, but you’ll have to be prepared to pay up. Like several retired LEGO Star Wars kits, this model’s pre-retirement price has increased significantly.

Article continues after ad

If you missed out on grabbing this set before it was discontinued or don’t want to pay the 160% price increase, don’t fret. If you desire adding a brick-built Imperial Star Destroyer to your LEGO Star Wars collection, a new version will, in the next couple of months, be released.

Article continues after ad

When will LEGO launch the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer?

This set is scheduled to officially launch on August 1, 2024. However, you can already pre-order it from the LEGO Store. The kit is priced at $159.99.

LEGO

Although not as impressive as the discontinued UCS model, the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer still looks the part, outside and in. The exterior is equipped with a hidden handle, which folds out for when you want to recreate flying scenes, and a duo of spring-loaded shooters to replicate action-packed battle moments from the galaxy far, far away.

Article continues after ad

The top panel lifts off and the side panels fold out to reveal the detailed interior of the ship. There are command and break rooms, a bridge, an armory, and a cargo box, which features a couple of thermal detonator elements.

Designed for Star Wars fans from as young as 10 years old, the set comprises 1555 pieces. The completed model measures six inches tall, 11 inches wide, and 18 inches nose to tail.

Article continues after ad

A notable addition to this kit, whereas the UCS version featured only two minifigures, this derivative ships with seven. There are Darth Vader, Commander Praji, an Imperial Gunner, an Imperial Navy Trooper, a Stormtrooper, and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary Cal Kestis.

Article continues after ad

Once released, this set will undoubtedly be one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for kids. However, don’t let the age on the box keep you — a grownup — from purchasing it. The building experience promises to be enthralling and the completed ship will look great on display.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.