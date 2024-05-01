LEGO Fortnite Star Wars update patch notes: Rebel Adventure event, Lightsabers, Blasters & more

LEGO Fortnite Star Wars update patch notes: Rebel Adventure event, Lightsabers, Blasters & moreFortnite
The Star Wars event hits LEGO Fortnite on May 3 and includes a new event pass, lightsabers, and more in update v29.40. Here are the patch notes.
LEGO Fortnite has been undergoing significant gameplay changes recently with the introduction of fishing, new farm animals, and fully customizable vehicles. The Star Wars event will not only be the first event pass for LEGO Fortnite but also its first collaboration.
The Galactic Empire is chasing a group of Rebels, and they’re all heading straight for a rift into the world of LEGO Fortnite. Once they step through, they’ll find themselves on a new island that’s here to stay, even after the latest update.
Here are the patch notes:
LEGO Fortnite update 29.40 patch notes
Before starting the fight against the Empire, players should check out the crash site where they can get acquainted with the Rebel allies. This is where the player will obtain a pair of Macrobinoculars which will point them in the direction of the Rebel Village.
To transform the Rebel Village into a Rebel Headquarters, the player must get the village to level 10. The most effective way to achieve this is by completing objectives such as supplying resources and constructing Rebel buildings.
Gear up for a fight
Multiple new weapons are being added to LEGO Fortnite with the Star Wars event. Including Lightsabers, Bowcasters, Dentenators, and Blasters which can be crafted using the Rebel Workbench.
- Bowcaster: Launches a quarrel that deals damage and then explodes in the area.
- DL-44: There’s no substitution for a good blaster at your side.
- E-11: Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers.
- Thermal Detonator: This thrown explosive affects a wider area than Dynamite.
All recipes can be unlocked by adding Durasteel to your inventory.
Once the event concludes, all new items will remain in-game, ensuring that the Rebel Workbench and everything crafted with it are here to stay.
New Star Wars LEGO Fortnite event pass
The inaugural event pass for LEGO Fortnite boasts an array of Star Wars-themed buildings and decoration items across 11 tiers, available in both paid and free versions. Upon acquiring the event pass, players will instantly unlock Chewbacca for use in Battle Royale or LEGO Fortnite.
Here’s how the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure works:
- After selecting the LEGO Fortnite experience in Fortnite, go to the LEGO Pass button in the top navigation.
- Here is where you’ll see the LEGO Pass and a button to view Quests. These Quests are about helping the Rebels. Complete them to earn Studs.
- The more Studs you collect, the further you’ll progress in the LEGO Pass. Unlock in-game rewards from the free reward track as you progress. You can also unlock in-game rewards from the purchasable Premium Reward Track.
The free reward track has ten Decor Bundles and the Mos Eisley Marketplace Build as the final reward. The premium reward track will cost 1,400 Vbucks and will include four Decor Bundles and seven Builds, including the Dusty Durrr Burger Build as the final reward.
The LEGO Fortnite event pass begins May 3 and will end on July 23, at 8 AM ET. However, all of its rewards are not exclusive to the pass and may be available for purchase in the stop at a later date.
More Battle Royale skins added to LEGO
- Aerial Assault Trooper
- The Ageless
- Barrett
- Beach Jules
- Bone Ravage
- Bonejamin
- Carbon Commando
- Catrina
- Centurion
- Chiara
- Chromium
- Corrupted Arachne
- Corrupted Shogun
- Crimson Scout
- Curdle Scream Leader
- Dahlia
- Daring Duelist
- Dark Red Knight
- Darkheart
- Darth Vader
- Desperado
- Dizzie
- Erisa
- Facet
- Farmer Steel
- Field Surgeon
- Flapjackie
- Flatfoot
- Fresh Aura
- Funk Ops
- Glumbunny
- Goldie
- Graven
- Growler
- Gutbomb
- Havoc
- Hybrid
- The Ice King
- Indigo Kuno
- Instinct
- Joey
- Jules
- Kimiko Five-Tails
- Krrsantan
- LLion
- Loveless
- Ludwig
- Mad Mochi
- Maki Master
- Mandalorian
- Master Minotaur
- Mecha Cuddle Master
- Mincemeat
- Moniker
- Mullet Marauder
- Myna
- Nara
- Nolan Chance
- Orin
- Payback
- Piper Pace
- Radiant Striker
- Ravina
- Reflex
- Renegade Runner
- Rian
- Robo-Ray
- Rook
- Scourge
- Shot Caller
- Sidewinder
- Sleuth
- Southpaw
- Special Forces
- Starlie
- Stealth Reflex
- Summer Fable
- Sushi Master
- Swamp Knight
- Synth Star
- Tactics Officer
- Taro
- Teknique
- Thunder
- Trooper
- Tropical Punch Zoey
- Unpeely
- Veronika
- X-Lord
- Zoe Clash
Improvements and bug fixes in v29.40
- Players can now view LEGO Fortnite Quests without having to return to the lobby.
- It is now easier to exit Driver’s Seats that are flipped over.
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not receive expected gifts from Villagers.
- Fixed a crash that happened when getting out of bed.
That’s all the content that is coming with the new 29.40 Star Wars update in LEGO Fortnite.