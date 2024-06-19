LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy sets – everything we know

Inspired by the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy animated series, a duo of new Star Wars sets have been unwrapped. Here’s everything we know about the new kits including their release date, price, and more.

On June 1, 2024, Redditor Clay_Bricks confirmed the release of a brand-new Millennium Falcon set, portraying Han Solo’s iconic starship in the ‘Dark Side’ guise. It’s a unique piece of kit, as there haven’t been many models depicting the Millennium Falcon more uniquely.

French retailer Fnac has — even before an official LEGO reveal — unveiled this upcoming set, which takes inspiration from Disney+’s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy animated series. However, there’s more – another Rebuild the Galaxy kit will be released alongside this spectacular Millennium Falcon recreation.

Article continues after ad

When will the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy sets be released?

These upcoming Star Wars sets will be officially released on August 1, 2024, more than a month before the September 13 premiere of Disney+’s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy series.

Article continues after ad

So, while you wait for the four-part animated series’ release, you can already immerse yourself in Rebuild the Galaxy by building these spectacular kits.

LEGO Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy The Dark Falcon — 75389

Fnac

Set ID: 75389

Release date: August 1, 2024

Piece count: 1579

Minifigures: 6

Age: 9+

MSRP: $109.99

Arguably the most iconic starship from the galaxy far, far away, there have been many LEGO replicas of the Millennium Falcon. However, this upcoming model is special as it veers off from the original design. The other is, of course, the Kessel Run derivative, which was discontinued in 2020.

Article continues after ad

When released, the Dark Falcon is sure to be one of the best Star Wars sets for kids, with its age ranging from 10 years and up. However, adult Star Wars fans will also enjoy the enthralling building experience provided by this 1579-piece kit. In addition, this set allows for action-packed play and will look great on display.

The Dark Falcon features an array of neat design cues and fun-filled elements. The brick-built ship is equipped with spring-loaded shooters, rotating cannons, and a removable shooter station. Additionally, folding up the panels sited above the ship reveals a detailed interior.

Article continues after ad

The latter includes Dark Jar Jar Binks’ throne, an entertainment room, and a prison cell. There are also flight controls, including hyperdrive.

Article continues after ad

A noteworthy addition to this kit, it ships with an ensemble of six never-before-seen minifigures. There are Beach Luke, Jedi Vader, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Jar Jar, Darth Rey, and Darth Dev.

Considering the uniqueness of this kit, especially the minifigure selection, it is sure to become a collectible in the future. As such, it’s best to make a note in your diary for August 1, 2024.

LEGO Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up — 75393

Fnac

Set ID: 75393

Release date: August 1, 2024

Piece count: 1063

Minifigures: 4 + 1 droid figure

Age: 10+

MSRP: $179.99

When released, this set will be a must-have for Star Wars fans. Not only does it feature a LEGO-reimagined TIE Fighter and X-Wing, but you can interchange several of these models’ elements to create customized ships. As such, it will provide an engrossing building (and rebuilding) and playing experience.

Article continues after ad

Although sharing a brick count of 1063, which isn’t that much considering there are two ships, both models are detailed. In addition, each is fitted with stud shooters for action-packed play opportunities.

Article continues after ad

The set ships with a quartet of minifigures and an L3-GO droid figure. The latter includes new characters such as Yesi Scala and Sig Greebling. There is also a Rebel Pilot and a TIE Pilot.