Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator aims to make players feel bad for buying Harry Potter game

Hogwarts Legacy boycotters have created a game called the ‘Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator’, in which players are convinced to buy the game despite the controversy surrounding it.

There has been a legion of boycotters against Hogwarts Legacy since it was announced, refusing to buy the game on account of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s comments regarding transgender issues.

Despite this, it’s still been a wildly successful game, as long-time Potterheads live out their dreams of attending Hogwarts, flying around Hogsmeade, and taking all manner of magical classes.

For one boycotted of the game, though, they decided to create a brand new game with the Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator, which does exactly as described: it simulates the process of buying the divisive game, except, it’s got a bit of a twist, and even features some prominent Twitch streamers.

What is Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator?

The Hogwarts Legacy purchase simulator is a fan-made, chat-based game that appears to be designed to make players feel bad for buying Hogwarts Legacy.

It opens with Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav speaking to the player, asking them to buy the game because “the developers worked really hard and deserve their reward.” A woman called Ashley then counters, explaining that Rowling directly profits from sales of the game.

The game then becomes a case of buying copies of Hogwarts Legacy, despite Ashley’s persistence, and you can decide whether or not to buy more copies as you please.

Streamers in Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator

As mentioned, the game also includes mention of several streamers, including Hasan and Asmongold.

In one message a ‘gamer friend’ says that “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to buy it, but I heard from Asmongold that those woke snowflakes are trying to cancel it.”

Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator Streamers such as Asmongold are mentioned in the game.

At the end, Rowling herself pops up to congratulate you for “defending sex-based rights” if you buy enough copies. Alternatively, if you don’t, she accuses you of “silencing women.”

It’s worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator appears to have been taken offline at the time of writing, with the page now returning a 404 error. Whether it will come back with time, or if it’s seen the end of its short lifespan, remains to be seen.