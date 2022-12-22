Hogwarts Legacy ban on popular gaming subreddit sparks backlash months out from launch

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

A gaming subreddit is causing major backlash online after moderators revealed they will be banning users who support Harry Potter author J.K Rowling – and the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game, because of Rowling’s history of posting transphobic comments online.

While Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, much discussion has been made about supporting the game and the Harry Potter franchise in light of author JK Rowling’s transphobic comments and opinions.

In light of this, one subreddit has promised to remove and ban all Reddit users who voice their support for the author, stating that “anyone who pledges to support her monetarily is also a transphobe.”

The comments section of the subreddit is filled with users who reveal they will not be purchasing the game as a way to show support for the transgender community and to push back against Rowling.

The moderator who made the initial post, GrizzlyPeak72, further commented about the discourse surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and Rowling’s transphobic commentary.

“Wow I’ve had to ban a lot of salty-a** Harry Potter fans. Are you all still bitter about not receiving that letter from Hogwarts? Grow the f**k up and read a different book…If you have to do mental gymnastics to justify why you’re giving money to a transphobe, you’re probably transphobic. And considering Rowling herself has been throwing tantrums on Twitter over this indicates how much it’s really getting to her. Don’t be delusional. Buying this game/not buying this game has become a political statement whether you like it or not.”

Others have taken notice of the subreddit, with streamer Sophia Narwitz posting on Twitter about the attempt to limit conversation around Hogwarts legacy online.

“There’s a stronger attempt at limiting discussions of this game [because] of who created its universe than any of the AAA titles that are funded in part by authoritarian countries…I find it all darkly comedic. Wait until they learn what kind of [people] profit off the phones they post from.”

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, 2023. For all the latest news and updates on the upcoming Harry Potter game, check out Dexerto’s hub here.