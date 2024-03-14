Summer Games Fest 2024: How and when to watch the upcoming showcase

The Summer Games Fest is returning once again for 2024, so here is all you need to know about the annual games showcase.

Ever since arriving in 2020 to fill the E3-sized hole that was missing in gaming, Summer Games Fest 2024 is coming back once again this year with a plethora of game announcements, first-looks, and trailers.

Coming back for its fifth year, the event will be broadcast live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, once again with a mix of live and digital events.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know of 2024’s Summer Games Fest.

Summer Games Fest Summer Games Fest is coming back for 2024

Contents:

The Summer Games Fest 2024 will take place on June 7 at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET/9 PM GMT.

The event typically lasts for several hours, with 2023’s broadcast lasting around three hours, so strap yourself in if you’re planning on watching the entire thing as there are a lot of announcements to come.

Summer Games Fest 2024: How to stream the show

Although direct links to the event have yet to be given, it’s expected that the Summer Games Fest 2024 will be broadcast on the official Games Awards YouTube and Twitch channels

However, if you miss any trailers or reveal announcements, it will be uploaded either to The Game Award’s YouTube channel or the individual publisher or studio’s main channels.

What devs will attend the Summer Games Fest 2024?

Because we’re still quite a while away from the event, Geoff Keighley has yet to confirm which developers or games we will be seeing in the event.

Larian Studios Larian Studios showed off Baldurs Gate 3 at Summer Games Fest 2023 right before its release.

However, last year a who’s who of publishers from Activision, EA, Epic Games, Xbox, Steam, and more has participated in the event, and it’s likely this year’s is going to be just as big.

But we will update you here once we learn more of the studios and publishers participating in the Summer Games Fest 2024.