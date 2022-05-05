How to watch Summer Game Fest: Start date, schedule & what to expect

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is back for another year, where fans can expect to see a ton of game reveals and announcements from various developing studios. Here’s everything we know about the event.

What now appears to be an annual tradition, the Summer Game Fest will be returning once again, and just as with the years prior, the event should be filled with everything gamers love.

From brand-new game announcements to footage of upcoming releases, as well as talks with developers are all expected at Geoff Keighley’s 2022 Summer Game Fest.

We’ve got everything you need to know about this year’s festival, including the current schedule, how to watch and what games we could see announced.

When is Summer Game Fest?

As revealed by Geoff Keighley in a tweet on May 5, the Summer Game Fest 2022 will begin on June 9 at 11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET/ 6 PM BST / 7PM CEST.

Previously, we’ve seen the festival span out as long as four months in 2020, but it was only held for about a month last year. However, there’s no telling how long this year’s Game Fest will last at the moment.

We Have A Date! Don't miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I'm hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

How to watch Summer Game Fest

The best ways to catch all of the action will be through Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube.

However, it was revealed that the Game Fest has partnered up with IMAX to bring all the reveals to select theaters, though no additional information has been disclosed just yet.

Summer Game Fest schedule

As mentioned previously, the festival is set to kick off on June 9, with two showcases currently listed on the official Summer Game Fest website.

According to the current schedule, fans should expect a spotlight by Tribeca Games – the developers behind popular titles such as Oxenfree and Cuphead – on June 10 at 12 PM PT / 3PM ET / 9PM GMT / 10PM CEST.

Additionally, Xbox and their newly acquired studio Bethesda are set to take the stage on June 12, where we could see the highly-anticipated announcement of Elder Scrolls 6.

In the coming weeks, fans should expect more announcements of what panels we should expect during this year’s Summer Game Fest.