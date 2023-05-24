All Non-E3 events in 2023: Summer Game Fest, PlayStation & Xbox Games Showcase, more

Summer Game Fest 2023 and various other showcases are set to headline the summer’s gaming season. Now dubbed as “Non-E3” events, here’s a rundown of every major showcase taking place in Summer 2023 that we know of so far.

It was regarded as a long time coming, but it looks like the end of E3. The iconic, yearly, multi-day game show event has been canceled for 2023. But fear not, if you’re still hungry for your gaming reveals, gameplay fixes, and fun surprises, there are still tons of other shows to check out.

We understand that there’s a lot of content to keep track of. To try and make things easier, we’ve rounded up all the major Non-E3 event showcases taking place during the Summer of 2023. This includes the likes of Summer Game Fest as well as expected/rumored ones too.

So let’s take a look at the times and dates available so far.

Summer Game Fest 2023

Arguably the new de-facto Non-E3 event each year, Summer Game Fest is a giant celebration that lasts for several weeks and spans multiple shows and presentations.

The show is centered around one main showcase though which takes place on June 8, 2023. Expect game announcements, celebrations of accomplishments, new trailers, and more.

For a full walkthrough on how to watch the Summer Game Fest and what we might see, check out our in-depth guide to the event here.

PlayStation Showcase 2023

After a nearly 2-year absence, the PlayStation Showcase 2023 sees Sony’s marquee event return on May 24, 2023. As with all previous PlayStation Showcase extravaganzas, there will be a raft of first-party titles and announcements, and exclusive premieres and content announced for PlayStation users.

Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Another annual showcase comes courtesy of Microsoft on June 11, 2023. The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 follows in the footsteps of other companies with its expected content. Fans of the green brand will be treated to game news, updates, and future additions to Xbox Game Pass, and so much more!

Starfield Showcase 2023

If you’re watching the Xbox presentation on June 11, 2023, then you might want to stay tuned in for the Starfield Showcase 2023. Once the main Xbox Games Showcase has concluded, a special Starfield-only spotlight will keep the momentum going almost immediately as we build toward one of 2023’s biggest releases with a special in-depth look at the game.

Nintendo Direct 2023

Unconfirmed as yet, but we fully expect Nintendo to return with an epic Nintendo Direct Showcase as they do around this time each year as a Non-E3 event. This is always the special one that lasts anywhere between 40 mins and 1 hour. We’ll update you once we have official details regarding its announcement and date.

Devolver Digital Showcase 2023

Amongst all the heavy hitters that appear year, Devolver Digital’s Showcase has become a cult favorite due to its long-running storyline, dark humor, and satire toward the games industry. Thankfully for fans, it appears as if the company will once again be hosting a brand-new Showcase event in June 2023 sometime. As always, we will update this as soon as we learn more.

EA Play 2023

One showcase that might not even happen is EA Play 2023. After hosting an EA Play Live event in 2021, the software giant decided to hang fire on a new presentation in 2022. So, we’ll have to wait and see what Electronic Arts have up its sleeves, but it could still happen – especially with big games coming in EA Sports FC.

