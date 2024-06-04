Summer Game Fest predictions: Will we hear from Ark 2, Elden Ring, or Iron Man?

Summer Game Fest is gracing our screens on June 7, marking another major event in the Summer of Games.

While the PlayStation State of Play and Xbox Showcase (followed by CoD Direct) focus more directly on their own consoles, Summer Game Fest teases games across all platforms — from PC, Xbox, PlayStations, and more.

The stream will take place on June 7 at 10:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm PT, and we’re expecting some exciting announcements. In fact, we’re so excited that the Dexerto team has had a go at trying to predict what news we’ll hear from the event.

So, we’ve compiled a list of everything we want to see in Summer Game Fest 2024, and we’re hoping our dreams will come true. Let’s dive into our predictions.

Ark 2

Studio Wildcard / Grove Street Games All we need is an Ark 2 release date, but a trailer wouldn’t go amiss either.

As soon as I found out you can tame dodos and use your… waste… as fertilizer, I was sold on Ark. After all, who doesn’t want to ride epic dinosaurs and live your Jurassic Park era in a video game?

Ark 2 is set to come out in late 2024, and Summer Game Fest would be the perfect spot for Studio Wildcard to announce the release date. We’re almost halfway through the year, and Ark 2 could easily be one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Bioware Dragon Age Dreadwolf should be revealed this summer, and Summer Game Fest is the ideal opportunity.

It’s been almost a decade since the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition, and in that time, its sequel has undergone a lot of changes. Following staff and leadership turnover, layoffs at BioWare, and other development hurdles, EA has announced plans to fully reveal Dragon Age: Dreadwolf this summer.

Given how tumultuous the game’s development cycle has been, it’s safe to say most fans are, at most, staying cautiously optimistic. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s reveal has the chance to get fans excited for the future of the series, though there is a lot riding on this not-so-first impression to be a good one.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

Elden Ring DLC in playable form

FromSoftware Shadow of the Erdtree isn’t far away yet we haven’t seen much gameplay.

By the time Summer Game Fest arrives, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be a week away from release; what better time to stoke up some final hype? The DLC is just around the corner, but we’re yet to see any prolonged gameplay.

Sure, FromSoft is probably just ensuring spoilers don’t leak, but it would be fun to see the new region before many of us jump in. We expect the opening moments of the expansion will involve a huge twist involving Miquella, Messmer, and Mohg, but is a showcase of the new weapons too much to ask?

Words by Sam Smith

Jurassic Park: Survival

Saber Interactive The world needs more dinosaur games with Jurassic Park at the centre.

There aren’t enough dinosaur games. Ark stands above all, but it feels like new games focused on prehistoric creatures just aren’t as serviced as they should be. Jurassic Park, especially outside of the wonderful park builder Evolution series, has been dormant in the action genre.

Sabre Interactive’s Jurassic Park: Survival is a big chance to rectify that. Set just after the events of the first movie, this single-player FPS action game picks up at a nostalgic time for the series and is a pitch that is a dream for anyone who is a massive fan of the older films.

If done right, this could end up being the Alien: Isolation of Jurassic Park, in terms of a game that slots into the main canon and becomes a beloved addition to the franchise. I’d love an update on how that game is looking this summer.

Words by Patrick Dane

The Chinese Room / Hardsuit Labs Inc. / Paradox Interactive Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is definitely coming in 2024, so all we need to know is when.

We’ve got extended gameplay trailers, teasers, and enough content to really sink our teeth into for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, but what’s the point if we have no release date to look forward to?

It’s been five years since the game was first teased, and it only has a release window in 2024. Given how close we are to the highly anticipated sequel, there’s no better time to announce its solidified release date.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

Resident Evil 9

Capcom Hopefully, we’ll hear more about the next Resident Evil in Summer Game Fest.

Ethan Winters may have crumbled into a fine fungal powder after the events of Resident Evil Village, but that doesn’t mean this undead franchise is ready for the gaming graveyard. In fact, ever since we saw that mysterious figure watching Ethan and Mia’s daughter, Rose, in the closing credits of Village, we’ve been desperate for news of another Resident Evil game.

I’m confident, based on the development timescales between Resident Evil 7 and Village, that we’ll hear something about a new installment, which I predict will bring the Winter’s Saga (You can have that one Capcom) to an end.

(Words by Tom Percival)

Judas

Ghost Story Games After a decade, we need more information on ‘Bioshock in space’.

Ken Levine’s Judas has been in the making for a long time. The phrase ‘narrative legos’ was used to describe this game almost a decade ago by Ken Levine, in that this would tell an original story that was built to make something unique for each player.

It’s not clear if that idea remains intact all these years later, but at the very least, the first game by the Bioshock creator since Bioshock Infinite is significant. Levine’s style looks very much intact here, and ‘Bioshock in space’ is a moniker that has stuck to the game. That doesn’t sound too bad, all things given. The key, though, will be if the game keeps up with modern sensibilities. We’d love to see some more here to answer lingering questions.

Words by Patrick Dane

Assassin’s Creed Shadow

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Shadows already looks thrilling, but we want so much more.

With the success of Mirage, Assassin’s Creed is so back, and Shadows is the game to prove it wasn’t a fluke — all we need is more gameplay.

We already have a release date and a great look at the two protagonists, but what we really want to see is the landscape and gameplay. The cinematic shots are great, but I want to see how both Naoe and Yasuke handle a fight, as well as how stunning Feudal Japan will look with the classic AC graphics.

Words by Jessica Filby

Diablo 4 DLC in playable form, or at least a second trailer

Blizzard Entertainment Now that Diablo 4 is back on a positive run, we want more on the Vessel of Hatred DLC.

We know Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is coming in Q4 of 2024, we know we’re heading back to the jungles of Kurast, and we know that the Prime Evil Mephisto will finally get his chance to shine.

With Season 4 of Diablo 4 putting the game on a surer footing, it’s now time to show us a little more of what our next – proper – return to Sanctuary will look like. The DLC needs to be a balm for those who are bored of seasonal play, something more meaningful for loyal players to get their teeth into — and no series does expansion packs like the Diablo games.

Words by Sam Smith

Iron Man game

EA Motive The Iron Man game has been kept mostly in the dark, and it’s time for it to come into the light.

Dead Space remake developer EA Motive announced back in September 2022 that it has started work on a “single-player, action-adventure” Iron Man game. Since then, though, there’s been little word on the title.

Given the popularity of the hero, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark in the MCU, Iron Man seems like the perfect hero to give a solo game. However, with so many Marvel gaming projects in the works — including Marvel Rivals, Arkane Lyon’s Blade, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, and Insomniac’s Wolverine game, EA is going to need to make this one stand out from the rest of the Marvel action fans are already expecting.

Words by Noelle Corbett

Space Marine 2 final trailer

Focus Entertainment/Games Workshop Space Marine 2 promises plenty of xeno-slaying action, and we want more.

We actually got a good look at some of the new gameplay modes Space Marine 2 will offer players. Still, we’re as hungry as a Tyranid who skipped breakfast for more news from the grim, dark galaxy about Captain Titus.

I’m particularly curious to see how the Thousand Sons (the Chaos Legion I collect) tie into the wider narrative, and while I’m not expecting any revelatory spoilers in the trailer, a teaser or two about Tzennech’s loyal legions would definitely pique my interest.

(Words by Tom Percival)

More Black Myth: Wukong gameplay

Game Science We may have had a lot of content for Black Myth: Wukong but that doesn’t stop us from wanting more.

At the risk of sounding a little greedy, we’d love to see more Black Myth: Wokong gameplay at the Summer Game Fest. While we’ve already had a trailer and a twelve-minute gameplay showcase, the game’s August release is barreling toward us, and we worry that not enough people are talking about this intriguing Soulslike.

Black Myth: Wokong needs to remind the world that it exists and that those looking for their next challenge this summer after Elden Ring need look no further. Those who enjoyed Lords of the Fallen or Lies of P should be especially hyped.

Words by Sam Smith

Project 007

IO Interactive With a new Bond coming to the screens soon, it’s time for a new bond to come to our consoles too.

It feels about time to finally see Project 007. IO Interactive has now put Hitman 3 to bed, wrapping up their World of Assassination arch. Those games are master classes of tomfoolery and japes, allowing you to figure out your own creative solutions to multi-layered problems.

Hopefully, that spirit will be imbued into Project 007. Using gadgets to get at objectives could be really fun, but until we actually see some gameplay, we aren’t really going to know how much this feels like a Hitman game. It could be completely different, but it’s been years since we had an update. A sense of how it plays and when it comes out would be a really welcome addition.

Words by Patrick Dane

GTA 6 gameplay

Rockstar Games A gameplay trailer for Grand Theft Auto is sure to make Summer Game Fest extremely memorable.

We’ve been waiting a decade now for GTA 6, and while it was a real treat to get a cinematic glimpse of Vice City again, I’m ready to see what the gameplay will look like. I’m hoping then, even with the news the game’s not set for release until next year, that we finally get an idea of what a next-gen Grand Theft Auto game is capable of.

We know from the September 2022 leak that playable builds of the game do exist and have existed for several years, so this prediction seems pretty likely to me.

(Words by Tom Percival)

Mass Effect 5

EA While Bioware is likely focusing on Dreadwolf, we don’t want to forget about Mass Effect.

Look, I don’t think this is going to happen. EA will want to keep the focus on the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which it itself has taken years to be fully unveiled despite teases here and there. However, it has been a long time since we’ve seen any hints to Bioware’s next Mass Effect game.

While Dreadwolf should take all precedence, a tease hinting just a little more about where this game will take place and reminding people it’s still being developed could be a wonderful little addendum to a bigger Dreadwolf presence.

Words by Patrick Dane