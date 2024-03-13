How to use the cannons in The Finals

The Finals has a plethora of items littered across the battlefield, including canisters filled with explosives or gas, chairs, tables, and cannons. Here is how you can use cannons in the game.

The Finals features a plethora of new mechanics and items for players to experiment with. However, one thing that almost everyone is doing is using the items that populate the game’s battlefield across every map to their advantage.

From using canisters as homing missiles to placing turrets on chairs to throw at enemies, almost anything can be a weapon in the arena.

One weapon that some players might not know about is the cannons that dot the arena on maps like Monaco and Seoul.

The cannons in The Finals and their uses

The cannons are scattered across some maps in The Finals and can be useful for players who want to create an opening in a building or unleash chaos next to a cash box.

To use a cannon, all players need to do is stand behind the gun, press interact, and watch it take down the face of whatever building it is facing. The cannons cannot be used immediately after firing and will need time to reload on their own.

The cannons are not moveable and the explosives do hurt, and can even kill enemies. But getting a kill with it requires more luck than skill as players cannot aim with the weapon.

Some players are just discovering that these map weapons are useable, and not just set decoration. Unlike canisters, the meta for these cannons has yet to be established and could be innovated in the future.

The cannons are like the wrecking ball and crane on maps with unfinished areas and can be useful depending on the situation. However, they’re not something to obsess over in every match.

This is all you need to know about using cannons in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto:

