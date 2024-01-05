Clever The Finals trick turns chair into deadly killing machine

This The Finals trick has transformed an ordinary chair into a deadly killing machine, that can make short work of even the tankiest of foes.

From deadly explosive combos to Goo Gun shenanigans, The Finals is home to plenty of powerful combos and game-changing strategies. In fact, players are constantly coming up with new ways to eliminate their opponents.

Well, some of the most devastating weapons are often the most simple. This is especially true for this The Finals chair trick, which turns a plastic stool into one of the most deadly weapons in the game.

This is one gaming chair that can help elevate your performance in The Finals and even let you pick up a few quick kills.

The Finals trick transforms chair into automated killing machine

Posting on the official The Finals Reddit page, Double0Kills uploaded a clip of themselves using a humble chair to create a rather unique weapon. After attaching four Guardian Turrets to the plastic, the player begins walking around the map killing everyone unfortunate to get in their way.

Not only does the plastic chair act as an excellent shield for incoming bullets, but the automated turrets simply lock onto any nearby enemies. The laser sights from the turret also help Double0Kills know exactly where their opponents are, while also providing good covering fire for allied teammates.

It’s important to note that one turret deals 15 damage and has a range of 15 meters, so when you attach four to an object and pick it up, you’ll be able to tear through your opponents in no time. Be sure to give this trick a go if you want to give your enemies a turret-themed surprise.

If you’re looking for more The Finals tips and tricks or just want to see what the best builds are, then our The Finals page has you covered.

