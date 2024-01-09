How to use arena carriables in The Finals to deal damage

The Finals allows you to complete challenges and gain massive XP in return. One of the challenges you will come across is to deal damage through arena carriables. Here is a guide on how you can do that in The Finals.

The Finals is currently one of the most fun free-to-play first-person-shooters in the market and players have been grinding ever since its launch. The game, alongside the ranked grind, also provides customization options.

You can earn gear as a reward either by leveling up or through the battle pass. As it happens, the process of earning experience requires challenge completion. One of the challenges you can find is to deal damage through arena carriables and here’s a guide on how to do it in The Finals.

Carriables can be used to deal damage in The Finals.

How to use arena carriables in The Finals

The process of dealing damage through arena carriables is quite simple. All you need to do is throw them at your opponents directly at the correct moment. You can do this by pressing F on your Keyboard, Triangle for PS5, or Y on Xbox.

There are a total of five kinds of carriables you can find in the game. These are:

Goo cylinders : Creates a wall upon breaking and can be used for self-protection.

: Creates a wall upon breaking and can be used for self-protection. Explosive cylinders : Explodes upon contact and deals massive AoE (area of effect) damage.

: Explodes upon contact and deals massive AoE (area of effect) damage. Poison cylinders : Releases poisonous game in an area after explosion.

: Releases poisonous game in an area after explosion. Flammable cylinders: Explodes once they are shot after being thrown at an enemy.

Explodes once they are shot after being thrown at an enemy. Powder cylinders: Create a layer of smoke once they explode.

Each of these cylinders has its use and you will have to decide how to use them efficiently to your team’s advantage. However, simply throwing these carriables at your opponents might not be fun. Instead, you would want to nuke them in the game.

To perform a one-shot canister combo, you need to attach a C4 to the cylinders before throwing them. This will deal devastating damage and is a meta move that has been dominating the servers for a while.

In any case, this is all you need to know when it comes to dealing damage with carriables in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

