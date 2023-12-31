How to do the one-shot canister combo in The Finals

Here is a guide on how you can take advantage of the environment and one-shot enemy players in The Finals using a canister mechanic.

Embark Studios released their highly-anticipated title The Finals on December 7, including a ranked mode for players to battle in.

Since then people have been trying to find the best mechanics, builds, and weapons to help them be victorious and climb through the ranks.

One of these tips and tricks, while unorthodox, has been dominating higher-ranked games. It involves players launching a canister at their opponents with the capability of one-shotting any class.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can one-shot canister your opponents.

How to set up The Finals one-shot canister

Before the game starts, you will need to pick the Heavy class. Not only does their increased health pool protect you from self-inflicted damage from this strategy, but they also have access to the C4 equipment which is vital. Then follow these steps in-game:

1. Find a red explosive canister.

2. Attach a C4, or two (for extra damage), to the canister by throwing the C4 at it.

3. Pick up the canister

You have now set up the one-shot canister strategy. Now simply find an enemy, or preferably a group of them together, aim towards them, and launch the canister at them. When the explosive bundle is near, activate the C4 trigger.

Embark Studios nerfed C4 damage in their 1.4.0 The Finals patch, but for most people, the tactic still does more than enough to damage to one-shot. For more tips and tricks on how you can make the most of all the best weapons and strategies in the game, visit our The Finals page.