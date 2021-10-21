How to make gold in New World: Quests, Trading Post & more tips

Players looking to farm gold in New World are in luck, as there are plenty of ways available to help you make all the riches that you require.

Throughout New World, you’ll be able to purchase items with gold in the game; from new weapons to armor, and even your own player housing. However, obtaining these sought-after luxuries will often cost you a pretty penny.

If you’re trying to find out how to farm gold while playing New World, but aren’t quite sure of the best way to do it, you’ve come to the right place.

How to make gold in New World

As you arrive on and begin to explore the island of Aeternum, you’ll come across plenty of different methods that you can use to get your hands on some gold.

Below, we’ll break down all of the easiest and quickest methods to farm coins. What’s more, is that all of these methods are part of the natural gameplay loop.

Gathering

The island of Aeternum is full to the brim with resources to gather, so make sure to collect what you see while you’re out on your travels. The types of items to keep an eye on during your travels are:

Fish

Plants

Animal Skins

Ore

Trees

While most of these items can snag you a fair selling price on their own, you can also use the raw materials that you find to craft items.

Crafting items

Crafting is the next natural step after you’ve gathered a resource. Like collecting Hemp to make Fiber, you can then turn these materials into some fantastic items, like Linen, for example.

While selling crafted items at the lower end of a particular skill won’t net you a huge pile of gold, as you level up, you’ll be able to craft even better items which you can then trade with other players.

Be sure to also craft bags and satchels when out in the world, too, as this will help to make this process much more efficient. With a decent bag equipped, your encumbrance will be lowered, increasing the number of resources you can carry. In turn, this will increase the amount of gold you can make at a settlement’s Trading Post at any one time.

Trade with players at the Trading Post

Stopping frequently at a settlement’s Trading Post to sell any items you’ve collected or crafted on your recent travels is a great way to continue this process and rake in the gold in New World. Here, you can also gauge what is currently selling for the most coin, and then head out on your travels to repeat the steps mentioned above.

Selling any of the four ranks of a Rune of Holding (which are used to craft bags) at Trading Posts is a great method to net you a decent amount. These are available for purchase from your particular Faction leader once you’ve saved enough tokens. While you’ll still be using a currency to purchase these, you’re likely to get a reasonable profit when selling them.

You’re also able to directly trade with players that you come across in the world, so if you’ve crafted a fantastic item that you know will net a fair price, make sure to interact with players around you – as you may very well have exactly what they’re looking for!

Questing

While completing quests that you find out on your travels is probably the most basic tip we can give to make gold in New World, it can actually end up landing you with a decent amount when all is said and done.

Whether it’s through taking Community Board quests or Faction-specific ones, the higher the level you are, the more gold these quests are going to reward you with.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how to make gold in New World.

