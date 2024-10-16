How to join a faction in New World: Aeternum

The faction system is a huge part of the progression in New World, and little has changed now that the Aeternum update has gone live. Here’s everything you need to know about joining a faction and what to expect when you do.

The first thing to note is that, if you are under Level 17 then don’t worry about joining a faction just yet. Follow the main storyline and pick up the occasional side quest and you should find yourself at that milestone in relatively short order.

When you do get there, you should make joining a faction a major priority. These organizations offer new quests and powerful gear to those who sign up, as well as granting the opportunity to engage in PvP with members of other factions, an area where the game shines.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about joining one.

Where to join a faction in New World: Aeternum

Amazon Games Studios/Dexerto

In order to join a faction in New World, you’ll want to head to Everfall at Level 17, where you should see the factions marked on your map. Each will have a questline for you to complete, following which they will allow you to join.

It’s important to note that you can complete the questline for all three before committing to one, if you’d like to get a better idea of exactly what they stand for.

New World: Aeternum factions explained

There are currently three factions available in New World – the Syndicate, Covenant and Marauders. These factions are open to anyone, but they have been designed with certain playstyles and approaches in mind.

The Syndicate are centered on magic and ranged spellcasters, the Marauders are on the frontline using melee to cut through their enemies and the Covenant will likely appeal to more defensive and support characters.

Make sure you do join a faction as soon as you get to Level 17, as this will unlock new ways for you to level further and prevent you from missing out on any of the powerful rewards on offer.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our guide to the best PvE and PvP weapons on offer in the game.