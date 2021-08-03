How to become an AoE Mage in New World: Ice Gauntlet, Fire Staff build, abilities

Becoming a mage in any MMORPG is one of the best ways to play the game, and within Amazon’s New World there’re two weapons that’ll greatly benefit from certain abilities so you can become an AoE master!

Amazon Game Studios’ first major entry into the gaming space has been a rampant success so far, and within New World, there’s plenty of weapons for players to experiment with so they can find the ones best suited for their playstyle.

Compared to WoW, there’s only two true routes players can take in order to become an AoE Mage, and this is through the Fire Staff and Ice Gauntlet. But, the mastery tress for these two weapons have specific abilities that’ll directly boost your performance as your group’s Mage!

Advertisement

New World AoE Mage: Ice Gauntlet mastery

The main weapon you’re going to want to use in order to become an AoE Mage is the Ice Gauntlet, this can be obtained through chests during missions, or through the in-game Auction House.

Read More: Which faction should you choose in New World

There’s plenty of abilities you can purchase with this weapon, but there’re some that’ll have direct AoE damage on enemies within the game, and we’re going to outline them down below.

Ice Spikes As the name suggests, your player will summon a flurry of Spikes that’ll go up to eight meters forwards. This also has the chance to freeze your enemy in their tracks, allowing you to get a few extra hits off

Ice Storm Arguably the best ability for the Ice Gauntlet, this’ll create a storm that does “17.0% weapon damage every 0.25 seconds and slows enemies within a 5 meter.” When you obtain a Gauntlet that has significant damage compared to lower-level ones, this Ice Storm can deal immense damage to players and NPCs

Wind Chill Last but not least, the Wind Chill ability will feature “a column of freezing winds that push back enemies 5 meters while dealing 16.0% weapon damage each hit. Wind Chill has a total range of 7 meters with the farthest 2 meters increasing damage 20% without pushing enemies.”



Fire Staff mastery

The other weapon that’ll allow players to execute a Mage AoE playstyle is the Fire Staff, which can also be obtained through random chests within the game and via the Auction House. The Fire Staff differs from the Ice Gauntlet thanks to certain abilities, but some are relatively similar, as you’ll see down below.

Advertisement

Read More: New World fishing guide

Like the Ice Gauntlet, we’re going to run over how you should spec into the Fire Staff and what the abilities will do!

Related News

Meteor Shower Players will summon a flurry of Meteors from the sky which will deal “34.0% weapon damage on initial impact and an additional 20.0% weapon damage per second while targets remain in the AOE.”

FlameThrower Similar to the Ice Gauntlet’s Wind Chill ability, this’ll “Create a jet of flame from the tip of staff dealing 34.0% weapon damage each second. Each hit catches enemies on fire dealing 3.0% weapon damage each second for 6.0s.”

Incinerate The last AoE ability for the Fire Staff will summon “a fiery explosion dealing 130.0% weapon damage and pushes back all enemies 3.0m.”



Becoming an AOE Mage is an essential part of any MMORPG, and New World has some pretty powerful weapons for this class!