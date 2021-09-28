New World Crafting Guide: Gathering, Refining Skills & Professions

New World has an in-depth crafting system that you’ll need to master if you always want to be wielding the best equipment for your level.

As with every MMORPG, crafting is an essential part of New World that allows you to create deadly weapons and armor from the resources you collect.

Split up into Gathering, Refining, and Crafting, all these aspects of the process can be leveled up so you can create better and more efficient equipment.

Not only that, you’ll need to complete these activities at Workstations which also need to be advanced by completing quests on the Town Projects board.

Advertisement

However, for now, let’s jump into how you can get started with crafting in the world of Aeternum.

Contents

How to get started Crafting in New World

Unlike some MMORPGs, New World allows players to start crafting immediately after the tutorial has ended and introduces them to their first Workstation at the beginning of their journey.

This is where you’ll be c0mpleteing the crafting process and making all of your equipment with the resources you’ve gathered. After gaining enough levels, you’ll unlock the ability to make better gear and use rarer materials.

The Workstation menu is laid out in an easy-to-understand format, with the recipes in a list on the left for you to select and after clicking an item, the required ingredients will be shown in the central section.

Advertisement

You can finalize the process by hitting the blue ‘Craft’ icon in the bottom right if you have everything needed to create the piece of equipment.

How does Crafting work in New World

Crafting in New World can be split up into three different elements, these being Gathering trade skills, Refining trade skills, and of course, Crafting trade skills.

All of these parts of the process can be leveled up individually depending on which activity you’re doing, allowing you to specialize in a certain field:

Gathering

Mining

Logging

Harvesting

Skinning

Refining

Smelting

Stonecutting

Woodworking

Leatherworking

Weaving

Crafting Professions

Weaponsmithing (Melee Weapons)

(Melee Weapons) Jewelcrafting (Gems and Trinkets)

(Gems and Trinkets) Cooking (Food and Drink)

(Food and Drink) Arcane (Potions and Magical Weapons)

(Potions and Magical Weapons) Armoring (Armor)

(Armor) Engineering (Ranged Weapons and Ammo)

(Ranged Weapons and Ammo) Furnisher (Player Housing Furniture)

While Gathering can be leveled up by exploring the game world and collecting as you go, Refining and Crafting are a little more complex. Before refining any materials it’s key you understand what you’re hoping to create.

Advertisement

As for Crafting Professions, leveling up allows you to make better equipment, so it’s recommended you stick to one or two so you can create suitable gear for your level as you progress.

What determines Gear Score when Crafting in New World?

The Gear Score of your crafted items in New World scales with your level in the specific profession as well as the type of materials you’re using.

So, if you’re looking to make top-tier gear, it’s key you’re always gathering whenever you can so you level up as quickly as possible.

It’s worth noting that you can use Azoth when crafting an item to enhance your chances of creating equipment with additional perks. This will make it stronger when fighting enemies and offer you some extra power in battle.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, those are the basics of Crafting in New World. It may seem a little complex at first, but you’ll get used to the process very quickly.

Don’t forget to check out our New World homepage for all the latest news, tricks, and guides coming from the world of Aeternum.