Best New World Ice Gauntlet build: Skills, Mastery tree, passives & more

New World offers players a wide array of weapons to pick and choose from, but if you’re looking to use magic weapons you’re going to want the best Ice Gauntlet build.

The latest big hitter into the MMORPG genre of gaming has arrived, and this time around its Amazon Games Studio’s coming in with New World.

With a variety of weapons and classifications for players to choose from, you will have options such as the Great Axe or Life Staff. That said, if you want to do some serious damage as a mage, then you’re going to want to invest in a powerful Ice Gauntlet build.

So, let’s break down some of the key perks you should opt into for the Mastery Tree, along with some of the passives for the best Ice Gauntlet build.

What is the Ice Gauntlet in New World?

The Ice Gauntlet is one of the weapons within New World that players will have the choice to spec into when playing. It falls into the category of magical weapons, utilizing certain abilities that either deal direct ice damage or AoE.

While you may want to dabble in the Ice Gauntlet class, there’re some notable routes you’ll want to take when looking at the Mastery Tree, that’ll optimize your performance with this class even further.

Ice Gauntlet Mastery Tree

Now that you’ve got an Ice Gauntlet equipped, you’re going to want to understand the two branches of the Mastery Tree you’ll be able to spec into.

They’re outlined as the following:

Mastery Tree Description Ice Tempest The Ice Tempest mastery tree focuses on dealing damage to players/enemies rather than healing. It’ll consist of abilities that directly deal damage via projectiles or through AoE. Builder The Builder mastery tree encompasses some offensive and stationary abilities to keep your opponents distracted while in battle with you.

Best Ice Gauntlet skills

Skill What it Does Ice Spikes Creates a trail of icicle spikes that go out in a straight line for 8.0 meters, dealing 56.0% weapon damage along the way. The last icicle will be a mighty spike that deals 157.0% weapon damage, and pushes the enemy away. Ice Storm A ranged attack that deals 17.0% weapon damage every 0.25 seconds, and slows enemies with a 5 meter radius of the AoE. Ice Pylon Places an Ice Pylon that fires ice projectiles, dealing 50.0% weapon damage at enemies within a 20.0 meter radius for 15.0 seconds, or until it is killed.

Ice Spikes Ice Spikes is a viable combat ability, as if a group of enemies is approaching you rapidly you’ll be able to deal significant damage and slow them down in their tracks.

Ice Storm The premier AoE ability for the Ice Gauntlet, this storm will deal devastating damage to every enemy in its proximity. As well, it’ll stack damage with certain passive abilities we’ll get into later.

Ice Pylon Ice Pylon is a stationary turret that shoots off projectiles onto enemies. Players will have to destroy it or wait until it disappears, but it’ll be rather pesky to go up against if a user has one down.



Best Ice Gauntlet passives

You’re also going to want to know what passives to select within the skill tree, to round off the best Ice Gauntlet build.

We’d recommend taking the following perks:

Critical Frost Increase critical chance, if hitting an enemy inside your frosted area, or with Frostbite. Crit chance is increased by 20.0%.

Cold Reach Increase damage of light and heavy attacks by 15.0% against targets further than 15.0 meters away.

Energized Critical Increase critical hit damage of all ice spells by 15.0%, when at full stamina.



Using some of the above passives and abilities of the Ice Gauntlet will have you mowing down enemies in no time.

