How to get Fiber and Linen in New World: Hemp plants locations

Amazon Game’s New World sees players journey across the fictional Aeternum Island in the mid-1600s. While exploring the island, you’ll need to collect items such as Fibers from Hemp plants to be able to craft Linen, which in turn allows you to make clothes.

With New World’s closed beta in full swing, players lucky enough to get a glimpse into the game ahead of its August 31 release are busy exploring the vast lands of Amazon’s latest title.

Just like most MMOs, New World is home to all kinds of resources – one of these is Hemp. This common material is needed to get Fibers, which are used to make Linen. Hemp can be found throughout Aeternum, but it can be a little tricky to find if you don’t know where to look.

Contents

Where to find Hemp plants to get Fibers in New World

Before you harvest Hemp, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a Sickle. Craft one at your camp, and then with it equipped, all you need to do is approach a Hemp plant and press ‘E’ to begin harvesting it.

Hemp plants can typically be found in Grasslands and Forests within the game, but there are a few specific locations that we currently know of where you can find them in New World so far.

You can also figure out where best to find Hemp by opening up your Map. To do this, simply follow these steps:

Open up your Map by pressing ‘M’. On the left side of your screen, there’s a bar with four buttons. Click ‘Resource Locations‘. A panel will pop up that displays all of the regions you’re able to find a particular resource.

We’ve listed all of the best locations we know so far. As more are found, we’ll be sure to update you here with any other new locations:

Chason Steep, to the northeast of Monarch’s Bluff.

Crone’s Rest, southeast of Devil’s Quarry.

Dayspring Mills, northeast of First Light Village.

Fisherman’s Bend, located to the very far west of Windsward.

Olcott Family Farm, southwest of Everfall Hamlet.

If you’re looking for other locations to check out, New World Fans have also put together an interactive map that shows some more spawn locations, particularly towards the Southern sides of the map. However,the Olcott Family Farm spawn listed above is not showcased here, so this is likely more useful as a general guide:

How to get Linen in New World

Once you’ve acquired the Fibers from harvesting Hemp plants, you’ll likely want to utilize them to craft different items in New World, particularly Linen.

To do this, you need to make sure that you head to a Loom. These can typically be found dotted throughout the settlements in New World.

Different Tiers of Linen require differing amounts of Fiber to craft, so make sure that you’ve stocked up on them before heading to one of the stations.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about where to find Hemp plants to get Fiber in New World.

