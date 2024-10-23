New World Nightveil Hallow event guide: Baalphazu, costumes & more

The release of New World: Aeternum has breathed new life into a big-budget MMO that had been consistently bleeding players for some time. The next step in that rejuvenation is the Nightveil Hallow Halloween event, so here’s everything you need to know.

Running from October 22 to November 5, the event comes with a ton of unique rewards to pick up and additional activities that ask players to banish encroaching, shadowy demons back to the darkness they came from.

The way the event has been set up this time around, there are several ways to earn improved gear and currency. The main thing to do in the first instance is the associated questline, before moving on to more general farming to maximize your rewards while the event is active.

Baalphazu locations, questline and encounter guide

The centerpiece of the event is the quest to kill the world boss Baalphazu, a huge demonic creature with a staggering 23 million HP. The first thing to do is to head to a settlement in Aeternum and head to the Nightveil Cauldron (it should be marked on your map with a pumpkin).

Speak to Salvatore and he will give you the quest Baalphazu’s Fall, which simply tasks you with killing the beast. After picking up the quest, you’ll need to track Baalphazu down. He has six different spawn locations and it’s a case of heading to each to see if he’s there.

The full list of locations is as follows:

Brightwood

Ebonscale Reach

Eden Grove

Great Cleave

Morningdale

Weaver’s Fen

Once you arrive at his location, you’ll need to wait for a group of 8+ to assemble if you are to have any chance of coming out of the encounter as the victor. With the popularity of the event, this shouldn’t take longer than a couple of minutes.

To defeat him, you’ll need to break his damage mitigation bar to allow your attacks to do palpable damage. Kill the pumpkin creatures that spawn and then throw their heads at Baalphazu to remove his protections, leaving his health bar open for your most potent DPS abilities.

Once he is dead, collect your armor and costume rewards and pick up the Ichor. You’ll need to turn the latter into Salvatore to complete the Nightveil Hallow questline. You’ll receive the following as a reward for doing so:

5 Nightveil Tokens

2 Random Nightveil Hallow weapon patterns

Access to the Nightveil Sentinel section of the Event Shop

After this initial Salvo, Baalphazu can be farmed five times a day for armor pieces and three times a day for costumes. Each additional Ichor you earn from killing him can also be turned into Salvatore repeatedly, for the following rewards:

7-13 Nightveil Tokens

1 Random Nightveil Hallow weapon pattern

Coin Bag (3 times daily)

1 White Gypsum

Nightveil Hallow costumes and Trick-Or-Treat

As mentioned above, the Nightveil Hallow event comes with several costumes that players can don for the duration. These outfits are designed to mimic iconic mobs and characters from the game’s past and present, including Adiana, Anubian Reaver, Captain Thorpe and Lost Monarch.

Once you have a costume and put it on, you will be able to participate in Trick-Or-Treat. To do this, search Aeternum’s towns for treat baskets to open up. These have a 10% chance of dropping Baalphazu armor, as well as 2 Nightveil Tokens (up to 3 times a day), plus a piece of candy.

Nightveil Hallow event shop rewards

The Nightveil Tokens earned from killing Baalphazu and opening treat baskets can be spent in the event shop, accessed by speaking to Salvatore. The complete list of available rewards is as follows:

Item name Item type Baalphazu’s Cowl Helm Skin Baalphazu’s Mantle Armor Chest Skin Baalphazu’s Offering Furniture Basket of Treats Housing Chiroptera’s Cowl Helm Skin Chromatic Seal Crafting Resource Crone Visage Helm Skin Docile Pumpkin Housing Druid’s Headdress Helm Skin Hexed Canopy Tent Skin Jack-o-Lantern’s Smile Helm Skin Necromancer’s Crown Helm Skin Possessed Walk Emote Skeleton Twirl Emote Slithering Skull Helm Skin Summoning Circle Furniture The Pride of the Witch Hat Helm Skin Throne of the Hollow Furniture Tremble in Fear Emote Updated Nightveil Hallow armor/weapon patterns Pattern Updated Nightveil Weapon Patterns Pattern

That’s all there is to know about the Nightveil Hallow event in New World. If you’re looking to join a new alliance, check out our complete guide to the factions in the game.