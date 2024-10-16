Can you change appearance in New World: Aeternum?

In any MMO game, your character’s appearance is a big part of general play, appearing in critical story moments as your representative in-game. That said, you might not stay happy with your chosen aesthetic, and changing it is a service that some, including World of Warcraft, now offer.

Amazon Game Studios’ New World has just gone through a soft relaunch and rebranded as New World: Aeternum. As part of that, the developer has rolled out a huge number of changes to the features and gameplay included in the overall offering.

New World: Aeternum does initially feature an impressive character creator that gives players a ton of options before they head into the game for the first time. Aeternum has added some additional options here as well, and players can select Archetypes, that define their starting gear and approach to the game more generally.

What happens after that? Here’s everything you need to know.

Character appearance in New World explained

At the time of writing, it’s not possible to change your appearance after you have launched the character for the first time. Equally, the name you choose will also be locked in for life, so try to make sure it isn’t something you might grow out of.

Though you can’t change the look of the characters themselves, it is possible to alter their outward appearance via the game’s transmogrification system. Though this doesn’t apply to every armor item in the game, the higher-level gear can be altered by heading to the inventory menu and clicking “change skin.”

This should enable you, at the very least, to put together cogent sets that gel well together. We wouldn’t bother heading down this route during the leveling experience however, as you will quickly earn better gear and it isn’t worth investing time in organizing your appearance until you’re approaching the endgame.

New World: Aeternum is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X via the same launcher as the original game, for those who purchased it in the last few years since launch.